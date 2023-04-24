Seconds not good enough for Caruthers discus thrower, Buchanan vaulter

Caruthers High senior Nailea Fields isn’t quite at her 2022 level when she captured the state discus title.

Buchanan High sprinter/pole vaulter Jordan Leveque has excelled in the sprints, but wants to focus on the pole vault.

The two athletes are priming for the upcoming CIF Central Section Championships on May 20 and then a trip to the May 26-27 state meet.

The weight thrower: “I was kind of in a slump”

Fields flung the discus a season-best 156 feet, 3 inches at last Friday’s Sanger Metric Meet. It was also a meet record.

However, the mark is short of the 157-1 she had in winning the state title last year. And, short of her personal best of 162-7.

“This is the best series she’s had all season,” said Caruthers coach Jacbo Budwig about Fields’ throws. “She’s not there yet, but she’s going to throw far this year.”

Fields believes she is warming up at the right time, especially on a final throw of more than 160 feet that was foul by mere inches.

“Oh my goodness! It was barely out, probably by like three inches,” said Fields, who trails April Fontenette of Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (158-6). “It felt so good. It’s been a while since I got over 160. Just seeing that I can do it means a lot to me.”

Fields, who didn’t develop as a discus thrower until hooking up with Budwig, thinks the Sanger meet results has put her “on the right path.”

“I was kind of in a slump, but today proved that I can get out of it and that I could definitely throw over 160 if I really wanted to,” said Fields.

Her goal is to win another state championship.

“My technique is doing its job. I need to mentally believe that I can get over it and just push myself,” said Fields. “I’m a senior, so I’m kind of having that senioritis right now.”

Fields is motivated to repeat at state.

“I feel some pressure because I know there’s a girl that’s coming after my spot, and I know there’s a lot of other people that want my title,” said Fields. “It motivates me because I don’t want to let them have it. I want a state title again.”

Fields also won the meet shot put with a toss of 38-8¼.

The sprinter/vaulter: “Lucky enough to PR in the 100”

Leveque, who cleared a personal-best 13-6 in the pole vault in March, managed a 12-3 to win the Friday event.

She also added wins in the 100- (11.99) and 200-meter (25.11).

“My goal was scoring as many points for my team as I can,” said Leveque, who trails only Iliana Downing of La Costa Canyon (13-9) in California in the pole vault.

“I was lucky enough to PR in the 100, so that was really exciting.”

Buchanan High senior Jordan Leveque (left) celebrates her 100-meter win in a personal-best 11.99 with a teammate at the Sanger Metric Classic on April 21, 2023.

She also ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100-meter relay team.

As the section and state meets come into view, Leveque will focus on the pole vault. After clearing 12-3 in the pole vault, Leveque made one attempt at 13-6 before calling it quits.

“I was really exhausted. My back’s been hurting and I had to go run the 200, so I just kind of called that for the day,” said Leveque.

Winning the 200 “was good for the team.”

Leveque has been getting faster and faster at 100 meters. Winning that race “was really exciting.”

But, her attention will be on the pole vault the rest of the season. She has committed to San Diego State.

Leveque believes a 13-10 vault is doable.

The main goal, she said, is a team state title.

Other top results for girls

The Buchanan High 4x800 relay team, which has the state’s top mark this season, won Friday with a time of 9:36.27.

Sophomore Elle Lomelí, who ran a leg of that team, captured the 800 in 2:17.35.

Buchanann High sophomore Elle Lomelí and teammates cheer a win in the girls 4x400 relay in 4:02.76 at the Sanger Metric Classic on April 21, 2023. Other team members were Tayler Torosian, Sierra Cornett, and Megan Clenney

The Buchanan High girls also got top efforts from senior Grace Hutchison (meet record 4:49.16 at 1,600 meters), senior Caroline Mendyk (11:00.78 at 3,200 meters), and the 4x400 relay team (4:02).

Clovis East was second overall and had firsts from junior Milani Ward (300-meter hurdles, 46.38), sophomore Indiana Davis (high jump, 5-4), and senior Alyssa Murillo (triple jump, 37-8½).

Central, which finished third in the overall standings to Buchanan, picked up firsts from its 4x100 relay team (47.57), junior Syndel López (100-meter hurdles, 15.4).

Buchanan High senior Caroline Mendyk took first in 11:00.78 in the girls 3,200-meter race at the Sanger Metric Classic on April 21, 2023.

Other firsts were by Immanuel High freshman Lexi Schartmann (400 meters, 58.05), and, Clovis West sophomore Kylie Benson (long jump, 17-5)

Top boys efforts

Buchanan High ran away with the boys title behind individual firsts from senior Zach Weaver (1,600 meters, 4:15.85), freshman Donovan Dunmore (100 meters, 10.82), senior Noah Ray (800 meters, meet record 1:53.13), junior Baxter Henry (200 meters, 22:11), sophomore Luke Sanders (3,200 meters, 9:27.38), junior Derek Smith (discus, 174-8), and senior Hilton Green (pole vault, 15-3).

Buchanan High senior Zach Weaver won the boys 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:15.85 at the Sanger Metric Classic on April 21, 2023.

Buchanan also took first in the 4x400 relay (3:23.96).

Central was second, thanks to firsts from junior Félix Noel (110 hurdles, 14.69; and 300 hurdles, 39.71), freshman Emanuel Morgan (400 meters, 49.9), junior Andrew Armstrong (300 hurdles, 39.71), and junior Samuel Agbakoba (triple jump, 44-5½).

Central also won the 4x100 relay (47.57).

Clovis North freshman David Williams anchored his team to first in the boys 4x100 relay with a time of 42.29 seconds at the Sanger Metric Classic on April 21, 2023.

Clovis North got firsts from senior Nickolas Miller (long jump, 23-9½), junior Brayden Bitter (shot put, 56-11¾), and its 4x100 relay (42.29).

Other individual winners were Clovis High junior Brendenn Oneil (high jump, 6-4).

The Yosemite High 4x800 relay team won in 8:13.37.

Buchanan High senior Hilton Green cleared 15-3 to win the boys pole vault at the Sanger Metric Classic on April 21, 2023.