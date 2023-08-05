Second youth dies 12 days after Kansas City double shooting in Lykins neighborhood

A teenager who was critically wounded in a daytime shooting nearly two weeks ago in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood has died, according to police.

The 15-year-old, identified as Angel Macias, was pronounced dead late Friday morning as Kansas City detectives continue to investigate the shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina said in a written statement. Another teenager, Adan Morales-Alvarado, 16, was found dead at the shooting scene on July 23, a Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on July 23, officers located both teens shot on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of East 8th Street after Kansas City police responded to the area and were directed to Macias and Morales-Alvarado by concerned citizens.

Authorities had not announced any arrests or criminal charges in connection with the killings as of Friday.

The death of Macias marks Kansas City’s 121st homicide so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, as the city remains on pace with its deadliest year in history. The homicide record was set in 2020 with 182 people killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the killings of Macias and Morales-Alvarado to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.