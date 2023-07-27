Second youth arrested after Dublin tourist assault

Stephen Termini remains in hospital after he was assaulted in Dublin last week

A second boy has been arrested in connection with the assault of an American tourist in Dublin.

Stephen Termini, 57, from Buffalo, New York, is believed to have been kicked and beaten on Dublin's Store Street on 19 July.

A teenage boy was charged in connection with the assault on Sunday and appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children's Court on Thursday.

In the wake of the attack, the US Embassy in Dublin issued a security alert to its citizens in the Republic of Ireland.

It encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in unfamiliar or crowded locations and empty streets and to avoid walking alone.