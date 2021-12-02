Second written threat found in Blue Springs South High School bathroom Thursday

Parents of Blue Springs South High School were alerted on Thursday of a second threatening message found this week, written in a restroom at the school.

The first threat was found scrawled across a different bathroom at Blue Springs South on Wednesday. Principal Ryan Gettings sent a letter to parents saying the administrative team and school Department of Public Safety were investigating the incident.

On Thursday, another threat was reported found in a school bathroom. The student responsible for the graffiti has been identified, according to the letter Gettings released to parents earlier Thursday.

No details were shared regarding the identified student due to privacy laws.

The Blue Springs Police Department is working with the school’s public safety department in the ongoing investigation of the threatening messages, he said in the letter.

Additional officers will be at the school Friday, he said.

The school’s spokeswoman, Katherine Woolf, did not comment on whether the student responsible for the Wednesday message has been identified.

In the Wednesday letter, Gettings said more officers will be at the school in the coming days.

He also thanked those who reported the incident and encouraged others to come forward with any information of a perceived threat.

No arrests have been made.