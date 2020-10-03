A second wave of COVID-19 has hit Toronto, but here's why the first wave never ended in some neighbourhoods

While Toronto is reporting an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 infections following a summer of eased restrictions — some neighbourhoods never experienced relief from the first wave, community workers say.

The strain the novel coronavirus has placed on residents of hard-hit neighbourhoods like York University Heights, located in the northwest end of the city, has not let up since the pandemic began, said Cheryl Prescod, executive director of the Black Creek Community Health Centre.

"Many neighbourhoods have had a lull, but in the hot-spot zones, they haven't had that," Prescod told CBC Toronto.

"Folks have just continuously been burdened with this over time; they never had the reprieve," she said.

York University Heights — bound by Steeles Avenue West in the north, Sheppard Avenue West in the south, Albion Road in the east and Black Creek in the west — saw 81 new cases between Sept 1. and Sept 28.

That's the third highest number in the city over that time period, behind the Waterfront and Niagara communities. It's just one of many neighbourhoods in North York with a long history of health disparities affecting mostly people of colour. Those areas have continued to report high case counts, regardless of age group.

Tackling a "second wave" into the fall and winter brings a host of new challenges that will require innovative solutions to keep residents safe, community leaders told CBC News.

Neighbourhood historically neglected: community worker

York University Heights has a total of 533 cases since the pandemic began, which is nearly four times the average of 135 infections per neighbourhood, excluding cases that have no regional data.

It's been no surprise that the neighbourhood has grappled with a steeper number of infections, Prescod says.

"We knew that social-economic status really prevents people from having the best access in health care to begin with," she said.

The City of Toronto found people of colour made up 83 per cent of the city's COVID-19 cases, according to data tracked until mid-August.

The city has identified health disparities linked to social and economic factors, stress caused by institutionalized racism, and inequitable access to health care as reasons for the crushing impact of the virus on racialized groups.

But while Toronto started collecting race-based data on COVID-19 near the end of May — residents in hard-hit neighbourhoods have long been vocal about the communities' needs prior to the pandemic, community workers told CBC News in a previous report.

From the 1980s, there's been a consistent lack of sustained funding and "tangible, long-term improvement goals" and "any kind of cultural strategy or funding" in the area, according to a 2015 report published by researchers from community organizations and academics at York University.

Housing and working conditions are a major factor fuelling the spread of the disease in the neighbourhood this month, and in the previous months, Prescod says. For example, she points out, many workers in the area don't have the option of sheltering in place or working from home.

"Many people in that area are in public-facing work … such as in transit, in food service or in stores. And many of them are [personal support workers]," she said. "Often-times, they're having to have three or four jobs to survive."

