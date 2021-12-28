Second Virginia Time Capsule From 1887 Opened, Revealing Rare Relics Of Past

A second time capsule found in Virginia revealed rare relics from the time of the Confederacy and after.

The capsule was discovered in Richmond on Monday buried underneath the pedestal of where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. Last week, another time capsule was found underneath the pedestal, but researchers only found a few books and a coin ― not at all what they had been expecting.

The newest discovery, however, contained a trove of relics that had been alluded to in historical documents. More than 30 residents added 60 items to the time capsule, according to records from the Library of Virginia. On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) expressed his excitement at the new discovery.

Workers recover a box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 27. (Photo: via Associated Press)

“They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for,” Northam tweeted.

The second capsule, a small copper box not much bigger than a shoe box, was opened Tuesday at the Department of Historic Resources. Despite some water damage, much of the content revealed during a live broadcast appeared in relatively good shape.

Though researchers will spend several days going through the full content of the capsule, what’s been found so far include: Civil War bullets called Minie balls, several coins from the 1880s, books, pictures, a Bible, buttons, a commemorative ribbon, newspapers, Confederate bills and other documents.

Both capsules were found after the removal of the statue of Lee, which was erected in 1890 and removed for good in September following racial justice protests throughout the country.

Though it has not yet been found, a newspaper article from 1887 suggested the capsule may also contain a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin,” according to ABC News.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

