American named as second victim of Reading terror attack was friends with teacher who also died

American Joe Ritchie-Bennett, left, has been named as one of the victims of the Reading terror attack

The second victim of Saturday’s terror attack in Reading has been named.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, an American from Philadelphia, was one of three people stabbed to death in the knife attack in Forbury Gardens, it was reported.

CBS Eyewitness News in Philadelphia said Ritchie-Bennett was one of the victims killed in the attack.

It reported he had lived in the UK for the past 15 years but that his family are still in Philadelphia.

The first victim of the attack to be named was James Furlong, 36, a teacher described as having a “real sense of duty”. Ritchie-Bennett and Furlong were friends, according to tributes posted on social media.

A 25-year-old man, named in reports as Khairi Saadallah, was arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack.

He was later re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, which gives police the power to detain him without charge for up to 14 days.

Ritchie-Bennett had worked at a Dutch pharmaceutical company in Reading for the past 10 years.

His brother, Robert, a captain in the Philadelphia police, said: “I love him. I always have. I always will.”

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer: “He was a great guy. He was four years younger than me. I had a paper route at 12 and he helped me every day. I used to buy him something every two weeks to thank him.

“We used to play together every day. We rode bikes together every day. Our family is heartbroken and beside ourselves. He did not deserve to go out like this.”

US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson confirmed that an American citizen was killed in the Reading attack.

He said: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack on 20 June.

"To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

"We condemn the attack absolutely and have offered our assistance to British law enforcement."

More to follow…