The second Trump impeachment trial is set for February. What happens next?

Christal Hayes and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·11 min read

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial starts next month, but the process really begins Monday when the House sends the article of impeachment to the Senate and both sides begin preparing for a trial with many unknowns.

The House swiftly impeached Trump Jan. 13 for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol the week before. When it comes to trial, senators will vote to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump.

The trial is unprecedented in nearly every way possible. No president had been impeached twice and no president has been tried by the Senate after he left office – an issue dividing constitutional scholars over what is legally permissible.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8 after both sides have had time to file briefs. But much remains unclear on what happens next, including what the trial will look like and when it might conclude. Some have questioned whether the chamber even has the authority to hear the impeachment case since Trump is no longer in office.

Here's what we know:

When will the trial actually start?

The first step is the House officially transmitting its article – similar to a charge – to the Senate. That will happen Monday at around 7 p.m. EST.

On Tuesday, senators will be sworn in as members of the "Court of Impeachment." A summons will then be issued to Trump. The president has a week – until Feb. 2 – to answer the article while the House faces the same deadline to submit its pre-trial brief.

By the following Monday, Feb. 8, the president must submit his pre-trial brief and the House must submit its response to the president's answer filed the previous week. On the following Tuesday, Feb. 9, the House must submit its pre-trial rebuttal brief. At that point, the trial can begin.

More: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8, Senate leaders announce

Will Roberts, or someone else, preside over the trial?

One additional problem that could impact the trial is whether or not Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides. While the Constitution says Roberts would preside over an impeachment trial of a president, as he did during Trump's first trial, it doesn't address a former president — another question that has left Constitution scholars divided.

Some experts believe Roberts would be able to decide whether to preside over the trial while others say it would be up to the Senate.

Suzanna Sherry, constitutional law expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, who is an authority on the impeachment process, called it an "open question" and something on which the Senate should attempt to "reach agreement" on.

Kent Greenfield, a Constitutional law professor at Boston College, argued it could go either way. "The reality is that the text isn't clear that it would be required of him," he said.

If Roberts doesn't preside, which is laid out in the Constitution to avoid the political conflicts of a vice president or senator overseeing the arguments, either Vice President Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Senate pro tempore, would oversee the trial.

How long could the trial last?

Lawmakers and experts agree it's likely this trial will be shorter than Trump's last year, which went on for nearly three weeks.

The case against Trump is considered more open-and-shut than the charges he faced a year ago where he was accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress for withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for the country investigating President Joe Biden's family.

Biden said Friday he wouldn't mind if the impeachment trial started after the Senate was able to confirm more of his Cabinet nominees given the pandemic and other challenges his new administration faces, a position some Democratic senators have backed.

"The more time we have to get up and running to meet theses crises, the better," he said.

House impeachment managers, who will act as prosecutors arguing the case before the Senate, have largely kept their plans close to the vest, refusing to say whether witnesses might be called, which could extend the trial, and how long they want the trial to go.

What are the consequences for Trump?

If the Senate voted to convict Trump – which requires support from at least two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes – it would not lead to immediate consequences mainly because Trump already has left office.

"He will not lose his security detail or other perks, because the Former Presidents Act (which grants those perks) only withholds them if the President’s service in office was 'terminated' by the impeachment and conviction," Sherry said. "Trump’s term of office was terminated by the election and swearing in of Joe Biden, not by impeachment and conviction."

More: Fact check: Trump loses several perks only if there's an impeachment conviction by Jan. 20

More: Donald Trump impeached for ‘incitement’ of mob attack on US Capitol

The real punishment would happen after – and only after – conviction.

With a simple majority vote (51 out of 100), the Senate could disqualify him from holding federal elective office in the future. Essentially, it would prevent Trump from running again for president, an office he has indicated he might pursue in 2024.

In 1974, the House abandoned impeachment after Richard Nixon resigned. But, unlike Trump, Nixon had already been elected twice – and therefor ineligible to run again under the 22nd amendment to the Constitution – so there was no need to disqualify him.

Constitutional scholars say this too has never been tested against a president or former president and is likely to face a legal challenge should senators vote to bar Trump from future office.

Can a former president be convicted?

Constitutional scholars are split on whether a former president can be convicted – and the process of holding a trial for a former president has never been tested.

But, history and some precedent in the Senate helps offer a glimpse at how this question could be dealt with at Trump's trial.

Throughout U.S. history, several former officials have been impeached then saw their trial happen after they'd left office. The Senate has acted in different ways but has typically taken up such trials and there aren't indications that the chamber would act differently with Trump.

Throughout U.S. history, several former officials have been impeached then saw their trial happen after they'd left office.

Republicans and some of Trump's closest allies have argued holding an impeachment trial for a former president would violate the Constitution – an argument that is likely to be made by the former president's attorneys at the trial.

While the question hasn't been tested for presidents, it has for other officials.

In 1876, the Senate voted on the question, when Secretary of War William Belknap resigned shortly before the House impeached him. A majority of senators voted that he could still be tried. When the Senate held a trial, he was acquitted.

Sherry believes the Senate has the legal authority to hold a trial and vote to convict if they see fit.

"It would defeat the purpose of impeachment as a check on government officials if they could avoid it by leaving office," she said.

The central issue is the text of the Constitution, which says impeachment applies to presidents, vice presidents and other "civil officers." It doesn't delve into former presidents or holding an official who left office accountable for conduct committed while in office.

"The text is not all together clear. The text and the framers didn't imagine all the different iterations of situations that could come up," Greenfield said. "I think most Americans think the Constitution is much more direct than it actually is. It uses vague and generalized language."

Greenfield said the question and the unpresented nature of this situation is, in a way, a good thing as impeachment remains rare throughout U.S. history.

"This is a total anomaly. It's a totally unique situation in our history, thankfully," Greenfield said. "I think this president proved himself to be historically aberrational so having a historically aberrational remedy here seems the course."

While the Senate has largely ruled such cases of former officials could be heard before the chamber, senators in the late 1700s voted against hearing the trial of former Sen. William Blount and decided it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case since Blount had been expelled.

Will enough Republicans vote to actually convict Trump?

While Trump is facing impeachment a second time, the cases brought against him and the politics surrounding them couldn't be more different.

During Trump's first impeachment, not a single House Republican voted with Democrats. This time, 10 voted to impeach him. Last year during his first trial, only one Republican senator – Mitt Romney of Utah – voted to convict the president on either of the counts. This time, that number could grow to a handful or potentially a dozen or more.

The attack at the U.S. Capitol marked the Republican Party's biggest break with Trump since he took office. Some of his closest allies condemned him and many have left open the possibility of convicting him at his trial, including the top Republican in the chamber: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

More: The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump: 'There has never been a greater betrayal by a president'

Several key moderate Republicans made searing remarks about Trump, some calling for him to resign or for the 25th Amendment to be invoked before he left office last week.

But the group, even if they voted with Democrats, wouldn't be enough to convict Trump. A supermajority is needed – 67 votes – and Democrats only hold 50 seats, so 17 Republicans would be needed if every Democrat voted in favor of convicting the former president.

All eyes have been on McConnell and many on Capitol Hill believe if the Republican leader votes to convict Trump, it could open the floodgates and offer political cover for potentially a dozen or more to do the same.

What was Trump impeached for?

The House approved one article of impeachment Jan. 13, charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" over his role in the attack at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The article lays out Trump's conduct before the Jan. 6 attack, noting his "false claims of election fraud in the months leading up to the riot," claims that he also made in a speech to protesters directly before they stormed the Capitol.

The article also cites Trump's notorious phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the former president asked the official to "find" votes that could help him take the state back from Biden.

The House's impeachment article argues Trump disregarded his oath of office and his duties as president.

"Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the article of impeachment reads. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

Who will be prosecuting and defending?

The nine Democratic House lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors, or "managers," during the Senate trial represent a mix of seasoned hands and newer faces.

The team of managers will be led by Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a constitutional law expert. It also includes: David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Diana DeGette of Colorado, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Ted Lieu of California, Joe Neguse of Colorado, Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Eric Swalwell of California.

"For us to heal as a nation, we must remember," Dean said on MSNBC Friday. "And that is what I believe the trial will represent, some of the very first steps toward this nation healing."

None of the nine were managers during last year's impeachment trial against Trump.

Trump has has hired South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers to represent him at the upcoming impeachment trial, aides said.

Bowers worked for the Justice Department during President George W. Bush's administration but is better known as for his government work in South Carolina. He has served as counsel to Republican governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford, and did a stint as chairman pf South Carolina's election commission.

Trump political adviser Jason Miller confirmed Bowers' hiring on social media, retweeting praise of the South Carolina attorney.

"He's good," Miller tweeted Thursday. "Very good."

Contributing: David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment: Here's what happens next in the Senate trial

Latest Stories

  • UFC 257 full results: Poirier knocks out McGregor

    Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.

  • Corey Perry makes the most of his Montreal Debut

    Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Blue Jackets trade Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

    The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.

  • Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second on NBA's all-time 3-point list

    Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.

  • Can the Bills punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl?

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Doc Emrick's influence strong in next generation of NHL's play-by-play broadcasters

    Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.

  • Are Conor McGregor's fighting days numbered after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

    No one knows for sure, though it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk away just yet.

  • Stastny, Scheifele and Wheeler have three-point nights in 6-3 Jets win over Senators

    The Winnipeg Jets got the better of the Ottawa Senators for a third consecutive game, capping off an eventful day for the franchise. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Stastny and Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Winnipeg also beat Ottawa last Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Wheeler had three assists. The victory came at the end of a long day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, the Jets traded winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick. "Clearly, we had an eventful morning here," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then you've got a 9:00 (Central time) game that just starts a half an hour before my bedtime. I don't know how the players feel about that." "We have a game to play," Wheeler said. "It's the most important thing. We're professionals. Unfortunately, it's part of this business. But at the end of the day, it's what we do for a living. This is bigger than anything else that happened today. I thought it was a good effort for our team and a big win." Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa, but they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Jets once they scored three goals with less than five minutes to go in the game. "They were coming out hard in the third period," Paul said. "I think we just got to keep making plays to break out and once we hit their blue line, get pucks deep." Senators forward Derek Stepan hopes his teammates can learn from tonight's game, specifically that they can continue to press their opponent through a 60-minute effort and not just through two periods of play. "With a younger group you want to continue to push and teach them that it's okay to continue just to play the way you did in the first two periods and you don't need to change anything. You don't need to sit back." Stepan said. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals, beginning with Dadonov tying the game a little over four minutes in. The forward drove to the net while trying to brush off a defenceman. While falling, Dadonov used his stick to push the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. As the puck trickled into the net, Dadonov crashed into the boards. But, he soon raised himself up to celebrate with his teammates. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Michael Chandler quickly TKOs Dan Hooker in stunning UFC debut

    Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Nets nearly blow 18-point lead, but get first win with Big 3

    The Nets had to hold off a short-handed Heat team.

  • ESPN+ outage wreaks havoc with UFC 257 pay-per-view

    The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.