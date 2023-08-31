Second time’s the charm for Strasbourg and the RCMP’s famed Musical Ride

“It was perfect. It was a perfect day. A perfect night. It was so good,” said Carol Shultz, one of the Strasbourg organizers on the performance on July 21st.

It was the second time the RCMP Musical Ride has come to Strasbourg, though last year, a severe storm that went through the area scuttled the event. People were disappointed but thankful everyone was safe.

The Musical Ride only travels to two provinces per year, and while they were in Saskatchewan last year, Strasbourg was able to see their return Because it was the RCMP’s 150th Anniversary. “They told us we were on their list to come back here if at all possible, because of what happened last year. It wasn’t luck, we were very honoured.”

The hour-long event saw approximately 1500 people on site. Corporal Kyle Kifferling, originally from Southey and a former member of the musical ride, joined in the performance.

Members of the Silton Legion #33 were on hand in their formal attire to accept the salute. Legion President Linda Glass last saw the performance when she was little, “I was so looking forward to it.” She said, “It was pretty sweet, and it was nice that we got to visit with them after. We really loved it, it felt really good…We were totally thrilled and really honoured to receive the salute.”

Following the performance, the riders stayed for photos. “The value and the prestige of the RCMP. It is 150 years that they’ve been looking after us here and there is so much that they bring to each province and to our country. It was a great honour to have them here...and everybody felt that way that we were so fortunate and blessed that they really cared that much to make it happen here.”

Money raised will go to the new sports park grounds. Organizers have several projects on the go and hope to erect a pavilion, develop the park for camping, and upgrade the concession.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times