Second Test, Day 5: Tailenders Shami, Bumrah Build Lead, Frustrate England

The Indian tail started wagging and, to the frustration of the England team, took India's lead to over 250 on the final day of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's.

Team India went to lunch at 286/8, with a 259-run lead, thanks to a 77-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Jasprit Bumrah (30*) and Mohammed Shami (52*).

After India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) within the first eight overs of the day, Bumrah and Shami, both brought up their career best scores to put India in a comfortable and dominant position.

What will give India hope is that only thrice before a score of 200+ has been chased down at Lord's in the fourth innings. The last time it happened was in 2004.

The duo started their innings scoring runs all over the park with some unconventional batting and delighted the Indian dressing room and fans in the stands.

With every run scored, the two batsmen grew in confidence, and so did captain Virat Kohli, who was cheering them on from the historic Lord's balcony. However, England, who went on the defensive and failed to attack the two tailenders, felt the pressure rising.

