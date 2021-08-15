Second Test, Day 4: Pujara, Rahane Frustrate England Bowlers With 50-Run Stand

It was a perfect opportunity for Chetestwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to find some form, with the ball not doing much. The pitch had slowed down, and the sun was out as well. The two right-handed batters did exactly that as India went to tea without losing a wicket at 105-3.

The duo took their fourth-wicket partnership to 50 runs and India's overall lead to 78 runs.

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.Afghanistan President Ghani 'Leaves Country'; Taliban Enters KabulSecond Test, Day 4: Pujara, Rahane Frustrate England Bowlers With 50-Run Stand . Read more on Sports by The Quint.