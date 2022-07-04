Second teenager charged with 1st-degree murder in 6th Regina homicide of 2022

This investigation began last Wednesday at approximately 2:20 a.m. when police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Rae Street. (Trent Peppler/CBC - image credit)

A second male youth has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina's sixth homicide of 2022.

A 15-year-old male was already charged in this case last Thursday.

This investigation began last Wednesday at approximately 2:20 a.m. when police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Rae Street.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased 14-year-old male in the alley, as well as an injured 32-year-old female. She was taken to hospital by EMS.

Then, late last week, a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the homicide.

In addition to first-degree murder, the 17-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning