We Need To Take A Second And Talk About Ariana Grande's Iconic RuPaul's Drag Race Entrance

Daniel Welsh
·2 min read
Ariana Grande on the set of RuPaul's Drag Race
The latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off in style this weekend.

Drag Race kicked off its 15th season with the most queens in the show’s herstory, with a total of 16 competitors sashaying into the werkroom in the hope of being crowned America’s next drag superstar.

But there was one entrance in particular that really gagged us.

The American version of Drag Race is renowned for booking huge A-listers for their season launches, with Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Lizzo having all paid the show a visit in episode one of previous series.

And this year, it was Ariana Grande’s turn.

Ariana surprised the queens by walking into the werkroom in a replica of Vivacious’ iconic season six entrance look, complete with a new version of “Ornacia” on her head.

Ariana paid homage to a classic Drag Race moment with her entrance
She even went as far as recreating Vivacious’ struggle to unzip the outfit, before revealing to the queens that it was actually her under the costume, before declaring: “Mother has arrived.”

Talking to the queens just moments after their own arrivals on set, the chart-topping singer told them: “It’s such an honour to meet you guys this is so exciting.

“I think drag is the most infectious and joyous artwork that there is. Thank you, guys, for bringing so much joy to the lives of the Drag Race fans and to everyone.”

Ariana surprised the queens by unveiling herself underneath
Competitor Luxx Noir London told her: “And thank you for giving us Break Free.”

Ariana was previously a guest judge on Drag Race eight years ago, during its seventh run, with Jaidynn Diore Fierce and Kandy Ho lip syncing to Break Free in front of her.

Ariana's arrival got a big reaction from the queens – most notably superfan Marcia Marcia Marcia
Reflecting on her first time on the show, the Thank U Next singer admitted: “The last time I was here I had just come from shooting the Bang Bang video the night before and I was so drained.

“It was such an overwhelming time in my life, and I felt like I wasn’t really fully present for it. Remember to take care of yourself and be present, this is such an amazing moment and all of your lives are changing for good, forever.”

Ariana talking to the queens in the werkroom
Ariana has made no secret of her love of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the past, collaborating with former finalist Gottmik on a makeup tutorial, praising season two’s Tatianna for her Ariana-inspired look in a Taylor Swift music video and including a cameo from All Stars favourite Shangela on her album track NASA.

New episodes of Drag Race are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Wow Presents Plus.

