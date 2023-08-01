Second suspect held in Fort Worth killing of man stabbed, shot at abandoned incinerator

Police on Tuesday arrested on suspicion of murder a second suspect in the killing of a man who was stabbed and shot to death in south Fort Worth in June 2022.

Giovanni Delgado, 19, was booked in the death of Leonardo Rosales, who was slain in the 3200 block of Yuma Drive. Rosales’ body was found in a paved area of an abandoned incinerator, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Rosales was 18.

Fort Worth police have not publicly described a motive in the June 3, 2022, killing, and did not on Tuesday release the arrest warrant affidavit supporting Delgado’s arrest.

A state court grand jury in October indicted on murder Alvaro Sanchez Garcia, 19, in the case. He was arrested six days after the killing. The case against Sanchez Garcia has not been resolved.

Rosales’ death was caused by multiple sharp force injuries and gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.