Second suspect charged in deaths of Alberta hunters

A second man has been charged with murder in the alleged killing of two men in northern Alberta.

Roger Bilodeau, 56, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

It comes more than a month after 31-year old Anthony Bilodeau was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

Police say two vehicles came to a stop on a rural road near Glendon, roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton at 9:30 p.m. on March 27. An argument between the occupants of the two vehicles turned into a physical confrontation before a third vehicle pulled up to the scene. That's when police say several gunshots were fired, killing Sansom and Cardinal.

Their bodies were found near Sansom's black pickup truck in the early hours of March 28 after the two Métis men had been out hunting the previous afternoon.

Police have said the victims and the other people involved in the confrontation were not previously known to each other.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested Roger Bilodeau on Friday after Crown prosecutors reviewed the evidence gathered during the investigation. He is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Sansom, 39, was married with three children. Cardinal, 57, had three stepchildren and five grandchildren. Sansom and his uncle had been out hunting for moose to help feed his family after being laid off as a heavy-duty mechanic at Suncor during the COVID-19 pandemic.