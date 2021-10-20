Is it second summer or is it soup season? Regardless, we’ve got Charlotte’s 13 best soups.

Dropping temperatures tend to get people thinking about where they can find the best soup in Charlotte to warm up a bit. Soup weather is knocking at our door (fake fall, this better not be you), it’s perfectly acceptable to order a delicious soup year-round.

No matter the season, I’m always in the mood for flavorful, made-from-scratch soup. The one-pot wonder is always jammed packed with a melody of flavors and ignites feelings of comfort and home.

Whether you prefer to order a light soup as an appetizer or a heavier soup as a main course meal, there are plenty of options for soup at Charlotte restaurants. After you read our guide, we want to know: What’s your favorite soup in Charlotte? There’s a poll at the end of this story.

Here are 13 delicious soups you should try in Charlotte:

Location: 3007 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu

What to try: The Yemisir Kik Wat is split red lentils cooked with berbere, herbs, sauce, onions and spices ($9).

What to know: Abugida serves authentic Ethiopian cuisine, offering vegetarian and vegan options. Online ordering is available for takeout, call 980-237-2760 or dine in person.

Abugida Café’s Yemisir Kik Wat is split red lentils cooked with berbere, herbs, sauce, onions and spices.

Location: 501 E. 36th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Menu

What to try: The Gumbo Yaya is served over simple rice and comes with Andouille (pork) sausage and chicken (cup $4, bowl $11).

What to know: Boudreaux’s is open Thursday through Sunday for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Sunday 5-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m. Dine in or call 704-331-9898.

Location: 1800 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Menu

What to try: The Crawfish Scampi is crawfish tails sautéed with garlic, white wine, scallions, parsley and a homemade “Bayou Blend” spice ($13.95).

What to know: Order online or call 704-377-9017 for takeout, or dine in person. If you plan to dine in, you can make a reservation.

Location: 3116 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Noda

Menu

What to try: The French Onion Soup comes with melted gruyère and crostini ($9).

What to know: Go fast, before the restaurant transitions to an Italian spot called Ever Andalo. Order in person, online for pickup or call 704-910-6543.

Crepe Cellar’s French Onion Soup is topped with melted gruyère and crostini.

Location: 1220 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu

What to try: The Chicken and Dumplings is a homemade recipe. It comes with your choice of side and is served with a fresh baked biscuit and deviled egg ($10.75).

What to know: The Chicken and Dumplings at Dish is served as an entree. Dish has several menus outside of lunch and dinner — holiday, daily specials and brunch. Order online or call 704-344-0343 for takeout, or dine in person.

Location: 617 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: Providence Park

Menu

What to try: The She Crab Soup ($6.25, $7.95).

What to know: Breakfast is available anytime if you’re in the mood for more than just soup. Order online for curbside pickup, online for DoorDash delivery or dine in. No orders will be taken via telephone.

Location: 526 Mercantile Place, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Fort Mill, SC

Menu

What to try: The Greek Lemon Chicken soup is served with a roll ($3.85, $5.95).

What to know: Ladles is temporarily open for lunch only and is closed Saturday and Sunday. Order online for pickup or delivery, or dine in person.

Location: 5234 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Menu

What to try: The Birria Ramen is homemade beef Birria served in ramen with cilantro and onion ($7.99).

What to know: The Birria Ramen is offered with chicken and mushroom. You can also add a hard boiled egg and cheese for an additional cost. Dine in or call 704-525-5075.

Location: 110 Perrin Place, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Eastover

Menu

What to try: The Celery Root & Potato Bisque comes with herb mascarpone, smoked salt and sage oil ($9).

What to know: The Celery Root & Potato Bisque is gluten free and vegetarian. Order online, call 704-900-8535 or dine in.

Location: 1600 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Ashley Park

Location: 9818 Gilead Road STE 101B, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Huntersville

Menu

What to try: The Homemade Veggie Chili with cheddar and onions ($5.25).

What to know: You can substitute cheddar for vegan pimento cheese. Order online for pickup or delivery via DoorDash, or dine in person. In Ashley Park, call 704-332-0402, and in Huntersville, call 704-727-0142.

Location: 8314-901 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226

Neighborhood: Park Crossing/South Charlotte/Pineville

Menu

What to try: The Tom Yum is a spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and scallions (veggies or tofu $6, chicken $7, and shrimp $8).

What to know: The restaurant is located behind Burlington and across from Lowe’s. Order online or call 704-919-1002 for takeout, or dine in person.

Rice & Spice’s Tom Yum can be served with chicken, tofu, veggies or shrimp.

Location: 4151 Park Road A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Montford

Menu

What to try: The Creamy Tomato with goat cheese and herb croutons (cup $4, bowl $9).

What to know: Sir Edmond Halley’s has lunch, dinner, kids and special menus for holidays. There are daily specials and Mondays are for trivia. Dine in or call (704) 525-7775.

The Creamy Tomato at Sir Edmond Halley’s can be a side, appetizer, or meal.

Location: 2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Sedgefield

Menu

What to try: The Mug ‘O Chowder is classic New England style ($8.50).

What to know: There’s a rooftop patio, and happy hour is from 2-7 p.m. on weekdays. Order online for pickup or delivery via DoorDash, call 704-275-5558 or dine in.

The classic New England style Mug O’ Chowder from The Waterman Fish Bar.

