For the second straight week, COVID-19 jumbling prep football schedule. The latest
After nearly 20 teams had to sit out Week 1 of the high school football season due to COVID-19, the pandemic is continuing to affect schedules into Week 2.
Sunday night, Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves said his school’s home game Friday with Gastonia’s Hunter Huss was canceled due to multiple players being exposed to COVID.
Hunter Huss lost 68-13 to Hickory Ridge in its season-opener Friday. Hibriten lost 39-7 to East Lincoln Friday.
We’ll be updating this list as necessary. Here is the revised area schedule for this week.
THURSDAY
Nonconference
Legion Collegiate at Cabarrus Warriors
FRIDAY
Mecklenburg nonconference
Athens (Ga.) Academy at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Community School of Davidson at Starmount, 7
Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7
Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, 7
Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7
Hough at Mooresville
Independence at Marvin Ridge, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Winston-Salem Prep, 7
Mallard Creek at Myers Park, 7
Providence Day at Weddington, 7
Rocky River at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Union Academy at Christ the King, 7
West Charlotte at Harding, 7
Other nonconference
Alexander Central at North Gaston
Anson County at Pinecrest, 7
Avery County at Wilkes Central
Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 7
Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens
Cabarrus Stallions at Mountain Island Charter
Carolina Bearcats at Pageland (SC) Central
Chase at C.D. Owen
Crest at Burns
Davie County at West Rowan, 7
East Lincoln at Forestview
East Rowan at North Stanly
Forest Hills at Red Springs
Freedom at East Burke
Hickory Hawks at Asheville School, 7
Hunter Huss at Hibriten, canceled
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant, 7
Kings Mountain at Asheville
Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 7
North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7
North Lincoln at Lincolnton
North Wake Saints at Metrolina Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Parkwood at Concord, 7
Patton at Draughn
Piedmont at Monroe
Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus
Salisbury at Polk County
Shelby at A.C. Reynolds
South Caldwell at Hickory
South Iredell at Statesville, 7
South Point at East Gaston
South Rowan at North Rowan
South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph
Sun Valley at A.L. Brown
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep
Watauga at Maiden
West Caldwell at R-S Central
West Lincoln at Cherryville
West Stanly at Albemarle
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Chambers at Highland Springs (VA), 3
Richmond Senior vs. Butler at Memorial Stadium, 7