Second SNP MP to stand down at next election

A second SNP MP has announced that he will stand at the next general election, saying he could not be certain that he would be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of another five years in office.

Peter Grant, who represents Glenrothes and Central Fife, announced he would not seek re-selection as the SNP candidate for the next Westminster general election.

While an election has not yet been called, parties are all in the process of selecting candidates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Grant, who was first elected in 2015, announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

I have decided not to seek nomination as a candidate at the next Westminster election.https://t.co/HnI1iy2btX — Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) June 21, 2023

He said: “With the Scottish National Party about to begin the formal process of nomination and selection of candidates for the next Westminster General Election I and my colleagues need to decide on our own part in the process.

“After a great deal of soul searching I have decided not to seek re-election.

“Depending on the timing of the election the next Parliament is likely to run until I am 68 or possibly 69 years old. I owe it to everyone to ask myself whether I will be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of the job when I reach that age.

“I don’t think in all honesty I can give a firm yes to that question and that means in all conscience I can’t ask volunteers to campaign for me and ask voters to vote for me when I have doubts in my own mind about my ability to serve a further full term at the level of intensity I know will be needed.”

Mr Grant said it was “important to know when it’s time to step down”, adding:

“For me that time has not yet come but it is likely to come during the next Parliament and it is fairer on everyone if I acknowledge that now.

“For the remainder of my time as an MP I will continue to serve the interests of my constituents to the best of my ability as well as pressing the case for Scottish Independence which most people now regard as both essential and inevitable.”

The MP said his commitment to the SNP and independence remains “strong as ever.”

He is the second SNP MP to announce he would not be standing again after former Westminster leader Ian Blackford announced he would not be seeking re-election earlier this month.