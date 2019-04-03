Randal Grichuk on life in Toronto and the time he pretended to be a bouncer

The first month of Randal Grichuk’s tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays was not one to look back on fondly.

He closed out the month of April with a .106/.208/.227 slash line, managing seven hits over 77 plate appearances. As far as first impressions go, it was about as bad as it could have been.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Last year was definitely a learning year for me. Arguably probably one of the worst Aprils in the game for a while,” admitted Grichuk. “Now I understand: just take it. Have fun. Your numbers are going to be where they’re at, work hard, and just keep enjoying it. Don’t stress about a month or a week. Just go out there and have fun.”

There were a lot of unknowns for Grichuk last season. He was joining a new team in a new country and doing his spring training in a different part of the country. When the regular season started, it was in a new home stadium with different staff and different directions. The comfort of a second season with the same team is reason for optimism, as he now feels much more aware of what to expect day-in and day-out.

“I’m not going into it blind this year and I feel a little bit more comfortable,” he pointed out. “As far as the organization is ran it’s pretty similar so far. I’m excited to be a little bit more comfortable starting the year.”

Grichuk’s catch up with J.P. Arencibia covers all of that and more, including his summer of fan giveaways, his favourite spots in the city, pretending to be a bouncer, and whether he’d rather sneeze milk or cough gravel.

They unfortunately didn’t get to discuss Grichuk’s fresh five-year, $52-million contract extension because, well, that just got done on Tuesday.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports