‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Introduce a New Addams Family Member

More Wednesday is officially on the horizon.

Netflix has confirmed that a second season of the hit Tim Burton–helmed series, Wednesday, is on the way. The streaming platform shared the news with a highlight reel of clips from season one with the caption "More torture is coming. Lucky you."

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two," executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's TUDUM. "We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

The series broke massive Netflix streaming records over Thanksgiving weekend per Deadline, with 341.23 million hours of the show being viewed in just a matter of days. The record for a top-streamed English-language series was previously held by the latest season of Stranger Things from earlier this summer. The Korean drama Squid Game is the current all-time record holder with more than 571 million hours viewed in a week on Netflix. Wednesday is also currently in the Top 10 for all 93 countries where Netflix is available.

The series follows the fan-favorite character and eldest daughter of the Addams family, Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, as she navigates life as a student at Nevermore Academy and manages her emerging psychic ability, aiming to solve a number of mysterious murders happening on campus. The series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci (who portrayed Wednesday in the 1990s in The Addams Family films), and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.

Ortega shared a black-and-white photo from the Wednesday premiere, the star posing alongside Christie, Ricci, and Zeta-Jones, and thanking fans for their overwhelming support of the series.

"Don't even know if there's right words," the actress shared on Instagram. "Thanks everyone for watching."

What will Season 2 of Wednesday be about?

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

The show's creators have promised there's plenty of compelling storylines to explore. Co-showrunner Miles Millar told TVLine, "We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

Who will be cast in Season 2?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

When would a second season hit Netflix?

Based on the show's hefty production schedule for Season 1 (it took about a year to go from filming to streaming), as well as its star, Ortega, being such an in-demand talent with other projects on the way, our best guess would be seeing Wednesday return sometime in 2024.

Season 2 will introduce a new member of the Addams Family.

As part of Netflix's Tudum fan event, Wednesday stars Ortega, Doohan, Myers, and Sunday filmed a special clip in which they responded to several popular fan theories for the upcoming season. While the plot details from season 2 are under such tight wraps that even the actors don't know what will happen yet, they were able to confirm that season 2 will introduce a new member of the Addams Family.

While Doohan added they "don’t know who" will be joining them, Oretega put in a vote for Cousin Itt while Doohan and Sunday agreed that Grandmama could be a good choice.

Other theories mentioned were the possibility of Principal Weems actually being alive (and specifically disguising herself as Lurch), whether one of the characters picked up Crackstone's ring and inherited the villain's powers, and the chance that Wednesday is now in control of the Hyde's powers.

