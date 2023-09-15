When is the second Republican candidate debate? Start time and how to watch

The first debate in Milwaukee - JONATHAN ERNST

The Republican presidential hopefuls are set to go head-to-head on the debate stage for a second time in Simi Valley, California.

At the first debate in Milwaukee in August, Vivek Ramaswamy dominated the stage, despite being the political newcomer of the evening.

And even though Donald Trump didn’t attend the event, he claimed victory over the night after publishing a coinciding interview with Tucker Carlson that received more than 100 million views.

This time around, Ron DeSantis and the other candidates are sure to want to steal back a slice of the spotlight.

When is the first Republican debate?

The debate will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, on September 27 at 9pm ET.

That is September 28, 2am BST for UK viewers.

California is considered a Democratic stronghold and has remained a blue state for decades.

Where to watch the debate

Viewers in the US can watch the debate on Fox Business. The debate simulcasts on Fox News and is also available on Fox Nation.

The debate will also be livestreamed on Rumble, a video-sharing service popular with conservatives, and on Univision.

Who is attending?

Seven candidates have so far met the Republican National Committee’s threshold to appear on the debate stage.

Although he easily meets the qualifications, Donald Trump has insisted that he will not be attending any of the debates.

The other candidates who have qualified include Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, senator Tim Scott, former vice president Mike Pence, multi-millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

A condition of participating in the RNC debates is that each candidate signs a pledge certifying that they will support the eventual Republican nominee.

What issues will the candidates be quizzed on?

The questions the candidates will be asked have not been revealed yet.

It has been announced that Stuart Varney and Dana Perino of Fox News Media will co-moderate the debate alongside Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

In the last debate candidates covered topics including Donald Trump’s legal challenges, abortion, Ukraine and even UFOs.

What is Trump doing instead?

In August Mr Trump said he would not be attending the primary debates. “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I will therefore not be doing the debates.”

While the last debate was taking place Mr Trump released a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator and former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson instead.

Its currently unclear if his team will pull a similar stunt this time around.

Mr Trump leads the field by 34 points according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, and appearing on stage alongside his rivals would likely do more to boost them than himself.