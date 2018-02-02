Second-ranked Cavaliers winning with defense, as usual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Defense has been No. 2 Virginia's calling card since Tony Bennett became the coach nine years ago.

The Cavaliers play at a pace that some have described as boring, but it's one its players and fans have come to embrace. Shot-clock violations are celebrated as much as tomahawk dunks. When the opposing shot clock dips below 10 seconds, it's as if the fans are seconds away from free pizza.

Virginia held Clemson to a season-low 36 points and Louisville to 64, more than 14 below the Cardinals' average. They'll try to do the same at Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange scored 61 in a loss in the teams' first meeting.

''If you were going to tell me we would come in here and shoot 50 percent and score 64 points, I would have liked our chances but sometimes the other team just makes more shots than you do, so you just have to give them all the credit in the world.'' Cardinals coach David Padgett said. ''There is a reason they are number two in the country.''

Humility, it seems, has a lot to do with it.

That, and, Virginia's ability to impose their will on opponents

A lot of the Cavaliers' defensive success comes from its patience and execution on offense. It's a different strategy that Syracuse's famed 2-3 defense, using lengthy players to clog up the inside, or pressure defenses like West Virginia and VCU employs to speed up the game. Virginia wants to slow people down, make them play at its pace.

''It is exciting because people don't appreciate it, don't talk about us at all and that's fine,'' sophomore guard Ty Jerome said of the defensive acumen. ''We don't care. People call us boring, this and that, but we don't care. This is who we are and we're going to embrace it and our fans embrace it and that's what's most important.''