Quebec opposition party refuses to swear oath to King, reopens constitutional debate

·4 min read

MONTREAL — The debate over Quebec's power to unilaterally change the Canadian Constitution has resurfaced as members of an opposition party refused Wednesday to swear allegiance to King Charles III.

The 11 members of Québec solidaire declared their loyalty to the Quebec people, but they did not swear loyalty to the King, as required by the Constitution.

Describing the oath as "colonial, archaic and out-of-date," Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said after the swearing-in ceremony that he's been told his party's members won't be able to sit in the legislature until they swear the full oath — though they will have access to their offices and funding.

Nadeau-Dubois told reporters he now wants to work with the other parties to find a way for his members to sit when the legislature reconvenes Nov. 29 without having to swear the oath.

"It's our responsibility as parliamentarians to find a way out of this current cul-de-sac," he said.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said earlier this week that the three members of his party elected Oct. 3 will also refuse the oath when their turn comes Friday.

Constitutional experts are divided on whether the legislature can allow members to sit without swearing the oath and whether Quebec has the ability to change the oath on its own.

Patrick Taillon, a law professor at Université Laval in Quebec City, said the Constitution is clear that members of all legislatures have an obligation to swear allegiance to the monarch, but that the consequence of not swearing the oath — and whether those members will be able to sit in the national assembly, participate in debates and vote — is up to the legislature itself.

While Taillon acknowledged in an interview that constitutional law experts are not unanimous, he thinks the province could unilaterally change the oath through its power to change elements of the Constitution that affect only Quebec.

In 1968, he noted, Quebec unilaterally eliminated its upper house, a body whose existence and structure was provided for in the Constitution. More recently, Quebec passed language legislation in May changing the Constitution to declare that Quebecers form a nation and that French is the province's only official language.

Taillon said the oath is not a declaration of personal loyalty to King Charles, but rather to what the Crown represents. Replacing the name of the monarch with “our laws and our institutions" would create an oath with essentially the same meaning, he said.

“I think that would be a very minor constitutional change, quite in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution, and I don't see how the courts could overturn it," he said.

But Emmett Macfarlane, a political science professor at the University of Waterloo who studies the Constitution, said he doesn't believe the province's legislature can allow people to sit without swearing the oath.

"It means they are constitutionally ineligible to sit in the legislature," he said in an interview. "The Constitution is quite clear that this particular oath is required."

Macfarlane said that unlike the elimination of the upper house, which applied only to Quebec, the oath is a requirement of the Constitution that applies to all members of provincial legislatures and Parliament.

"It is not a feature of the provincial constitution of Quebec. It is a feature of the federal Constitution and so it's out of reach for the Quebec national assembly to unilaterally change," he said, adding that it would require a constitutional amendment.

While Macfarlane said there's nothing wrong with debating the wording of the oath, it remains part of the Constitution.

"We should be deeply concerned any time the Constitution is flagrantly ignored by elected officials. It's dangerous. It's corrosive to our existence as a democracy," he said.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters it is up to the Quebec legislature to decide how it manages the swearing-in process.

Later in the day, he closed the door to any constitutional change. "I won't speculate on what the national assembly can or cannot do. What I can tell you is that there's not one Quebecer who wants us to reopen the Constitution," he told reporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

— With files from Émilie Bergeron in Ottawa.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Arctic peers warn 'no return' to prewar times as Russia frozen from circumpolar talks

    OTTAWA — Canada's allies are calling for a rethink in Arctic relations after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington's new Arctic policy calls for an increased American military presence in the Far North. Finland says that while it needs a functioning relationship with neighbouring Russia, it is warning there will be "no return to the prewar reality." Moscow says it is upgrading military bases to improve its search-and-rescue capacity, and argues there is no serious risk of conflict in the Arct

  • Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin to miss at least three games with neck injury

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re

  • Québec Solidaire MNAs skip oath to King when sworn in, PQ to follow suit

    A rule at the National Assembly is being put to the test with MNAs from the province's main two sovereignist parties deciding not to swear allegiance to King Charles III, Canada's monarch. Eleven Québec Solidaire (QS) MNAs swore only an oath to the people of Quebec during the party's swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony for the three Parti Québécois (PQ) MNAs is scheduled for Friday. Swearing-in — including the oath to serve the King — is required to sit as an MNA, and the two parties

  • Vancouver task force on Indigenous rights releases report for city council

    Vancouver could become the first city in Canada to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples with a plan developed alongside the three First Nations on whose territory the city is located. A joint task force with city officials and members of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations has produced a report with 79 calls to action aimed at implementing the United Nations declaration in Vancouver. The report has passed through the councils of the three nat

  • Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget

    The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini-budget before it was unveiled.

  • First-ever meeting between Notre Dame, UNLV set for South Bend

    Depending on the perspective, this is either the best time or the worst time for UNLV to travel to South Bend, Ind., to get its first chance to play Notre Dame. On the plus side for the Rebels, the Fighting Irish (3-3) have lost two of their three home games this season, including last week's 16-14 stunner to Stanford. "It's been a long 48 hours trying to figure out what the heck happened on Saturday, and why we didn't execute the way we have been previously and what we have to do to fix it," first-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday.

  • Is your kid sick? South Florida seeing more respiratory illness — here’s what to know

    Doctors at children’s hospitals across South Florida have noticed an increase of kids sick with respiratory illnesses this year.

  • Why Liz Truss’s hometown wants nothing more to do with her

    “May I on behalf of all alumni of Roundhay School apologise for letting the whole of the United Kingdom down,” wrote Alan Taylor on social media last week. “She should never have been let in nor should she have been let loose on such an unsuspecting world.”

  • The Crown star Imelda Staunton says she was 'devastated' by Queen's death

    The actress, who now plays Elizabeth II on the Netflix drama, learned of the monarch's passing after a day spent shooting season 6.

  • CEBL unveils newest franchise Calgary Surge, ownership duo

    CALGARY — The Canadian Elite Basketball League introduced its newest franchise on Wednesday — the Calgary Surge. The team, which was formerly based out of Guelph, Ont., and known as the Nighthawks, will officially take the court at WinSport Event Centre in the upcoming 2023 season. Calgary's name was decided on by an online grassroots campaign which resulted in Surge being chosen. The team logo is that of a hawk and — with an effort to maintain Calgary's sports market tradition — its colours wil

  • Poland buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Poland signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up weapons imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The first 18 of the Chunmoo rocket launchers will be delivered as soon as 2023 to protect eastern Poland, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said. The weapons are made by Hanwha Defense, the defence unit of South Korea's Hanwha Corp.

  • Everything We Know About the Sussexes’ Netflix Docuseries

    "We're trusting our story to someone else."

  • Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures

    OTTAWA — People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday. The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday less than a month after the legislation targeting the cost-of-living crisis was introduced in the House of Commons. Canadians who are eligible for the GST rebate will receive a lump-sum payment equivalent to the rebate cheques that will be sent i

  • B.C. NDP leadership hopeful warns party against 'nuclear option' of disqualifying her

    VANCOUVER — B.C. New Democratic Party leadership hopeful Anjali Appadurai is urging the party executive not to use what she called an undemocratic "nuclear option" to disqualify her, a move that would make David Eby the sole contender to become the next premier. Party executives were expected to decide later Wednesday whether Appadurai can stay in the contest to replace Premier John Horgan. A report from the NDP's chief electoral officer, Elizabeth Cull, obtained by The Canadian Press, recommend

  • Meghan Markle Says Actresses Who Play Her in the Future Can Call Her

    The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her hopes for the future actors who might one day portray her.

  • Meghan Markle Talks About Her Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

    The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth and the "warmth" she shared with the late monarch.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette