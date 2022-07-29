Second QUARTER 2022
July 29, 2022
Second QUARTER 2022
Second quarter:
Positive operating result at 386 million euros
Net income at 324 million euros, showing a 1.8 billion euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year
Positive adjusted operating free cash flow at 1.5 billion euros thanks to positive EBITDA and strong ticket sales. It improved by 1.3 billion euros compared to the same quarter in 2021
The Group has already successfully achieved 2.8 billion euros of equity measures of the up to 4 billion announced last February
Air France-KLM/Air France redeemed 1.6 billion euros of the French State perpetual bonds (including coupon). KLM fully repaid the State backed RCF and direct Dutch State loan amounting for 942 million euros
Net debt at 6.0 billion euros, down by 2.2 billion euros compared to end of 2021 thanks to a positive adjusted operating free cash flow and the rights issue completed in June 2022
Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:
“The strong recovery we see this summer is putting the entire aviation industry to the test. While Air France-KLM had prepared for close to pre-pandemic demand levels, our airlines are not immune to the major operational challenges taking place around the world. Customer satisfaction is at the top of our priorities and we know we have not fully been able to deliver the quality of service that has come to be expected from us. I would like to thank our customers for their trust and patience. I would also like to express my gratitude towards our employees for their unwavering commitment, even in difficult situations. It is thanks to their dedication and sense of collective responsibility that we are able to post better-than-expected revenues and results this quarter. Going forward we will continue to implement our strategy in order to further transform our organization. We aim to increase our resilience to the changes of our environment while continuing to accelerate our efforts to make our Group and aviation as a whole more sustainable.”
Outlook:
Context:
Air France and KLM are among the most active airlines to accommodate the travel recovery, with a second quarter capacity for Network passenger activity at an index of 82%. Despite the summer growth anticipation efforts since January, operational difficulties arose in Europe and the United States, mainly due to labour shortages at airports.
Air France and KLM are doing their utmost to mitigate these challenges and has prioritised safeguarding the trust of our customers. For this quarter, it resulted into 70 million euros additional compensation costs.
Capacity
In this recovery context, the Group expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index of:
80% to 85% in the Third quarter of 2022
85% to 90% in the Fourth quarter of 2022
Circa 80% for the Full Year 2022
All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.
The capacity for Transavia in Available Seat Kilometers is expected at an index above 100 for the full year and in the third and fourth quarter 2022 compared to 2019.
Yield
The yield environment should remain high for the rest of 2022 with a strong summer demand resulting in yield levels above 2019.
Expected operating result
Significantly positive in the third quarter
Positive in 2022, for the first time since 2019
Cash
As of June 30 2022, the Group has a strong 11.9 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.
Full year 2022 Net Capex spending is estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% IT & Ground related.
Air France-KLM made major steps to pave the financial trajectory
In February, Air France-KLM announced plans for a set of equity strengthening measures up to 4 billion euros.
Later in June, the Group successfully completed a 2.3 billion euros rights issue, with CMA-CGM becoming a new strategic shareholder and a reference commercial partner in the cargo activity. Air France-KLM / Air France redeemed 1.6 billion euros of the French State perpetual bonds (including coupon), aiming to redeem at least 75% as soon as possible.
In the meantime, KLM fully repaid the State backed RCF and direct Dutch State loan amounting for 942 million euros. 2.4 billion euros RCF and State Loan is still available, and KLM expects to strengthen its balance sheet with positive net results and further equity measures are being contemplated.
Air France-KLM and Apollo have closed on the 28th July an investment of 500 million euros by Apollo Funds to finance an ad hoc affiliate of Air France owning a pool of spare engines, as per the agreement signed on July 13th. In alignment with the requirement of article 77 bis of the European Commission’s “Temporary Framework for State aid recapitalization measures”, proceeds from the investment will be used to further redeem outstanding French State perpetual bonds issued in late April 2021.
Later in 2022-2023, the Group will contemplate possible hybrid bond issuances up to 1.2 billion euros subject to market conditions.
The restoration of negative equity will be done through net profit generation and quasi/equity projects.
Air France-KLM Group: Second quarter operating margin at 2019 level despite the steep increase of fuel cost
Second quarter
Half year
2022
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
Passengers (thousands)
22,803
+224.5%
37,326
+215.0%
Capacity (ASK m)
72,127
+81.9%
130,192
+75.3%
Traffic (RPK m)
61,365
+243.4%
104,499
+227.7%
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
7.41
+93.6%
+89.1%
6.51
+91.8%
+87.9%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
8.52
+46.1%
+42.1%
7.73
+41.4%
+38.0%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel
7.98
+3.2%
-12.7%
7.71
-4.6%
-15.6%
Revenues (€m)
6,707
+143.9%
+138.7%
11,152
+127.1%
+123.8%
EBITDA (€m)
931
1,180
1,186
1,152
2,029
2,050
Operating result (€m)
386
1,139
1,145
36
1,970
1,989
Operating margin (%)
5.8%
+33.1 pt
+32.8 pt
0.3%
+39.7 pt
+39.5 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)
324
+1,813
-228
+2,744
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)
1,532
+1,322
2,163
+3,297
Net debt at end of period (€m)1
6,036
-2,180
In the Second quarter 2022, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive operating result of 386 million euros, up by 1,145 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity. In parallel, the increase of load factor and yield generated an increase of the unit revenue.
Net income amounted to 324 million euros in the Second quarter 2022, an increase of 1.8 billion euros compared to last year. The recognition of tax assets at KLM group for an amount of around 300 million euros supported the positive net income generation.
In a challenging cost environment, transformation programs contain the unit cost up 2.4% with 15% capacity below 2019.
The unit cost is up 2.4% at a constant fuel price and constant currency versus the Second quarter 2019, with a capacity down by 15%. The ongoing transformation programs enable Air France-KLM to limit the impact of increasing costs such as airport and ATC charges, and the KLM Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) delayed implementation.
Compared to June 2019, the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) of Air France excluding Transavia reduced by 16% and by 13% for KLM.
Staff costs decreased in the Second quarter by 11% compared to the same quarter in 2019 thanks to FTE reduction and the French government support on wages. Corrected for government support on wages, staff costs decreased by 9%.
Business review
Network: Significant improvement in operating result
Network
Second quarter
Half year
2022
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
Total revenues (€m)
5,753
+143.5%
+137.4%
9,647
+128.6%
+123.6%
Scheduled revenues (€m)
5,532
+153.0%
+145.7%
9,207
+136.1%
+130.2%
Operating result (€m)
352
+1,006
+1,013
43
+1,758
+1,773
Second quarter 2022 revenues increased by 137.4% at constant currency to 5,753 million euros. The operating result amounted to 352 million euros, a 1,013 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.
Passenger network: Double-digit yield increase on most regions and on both
economy and premium cabins
Second quarter
Half year
Passenger network
2022
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
Passengers (thousands)
17,556
+199.9%
29,497
+185.8%
Capacity (ASK m)
61,697
+69.4%
114,268
+63.2%
Traffic (RPK m)
52,479
+229.4%
91,346
+211.1%
Load factor
85.1%
+41.3 pt
79.9%
+38.0 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
4,835
+229.3%
+223.4%
7,818
+214.3%
+209.6%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)
4,732
+239.9%
+231.3%
7,610
+223.0%
+216.0%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
7.67
+100.7%
+95.6%
6.66
+97.9%
+93.6%
Second quarter 2022, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 69.4% higher than last year and at 82% of 2019 Second quarter level which was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the First quarter 2022 results presentation.
In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to different fare increases during the first half of the year across all long-haul flights. The amount of the increase varies according to destination and class of travel, and applies to flights operated by Air France and KLM. Additionally, the spike in travel demand, the strong performance in Premium cabins, and the solid corporate traffic recovery have all led to a yield above the 2019 level in the second quarter.
The Second quarter result is driven by a strong performance of the entire network:
North Atlantic: Strong improvement since mid-January driven by the strong traffic recovery, with strong yield due to fare increases and a positive cabin mix. The second quarter showed new bookings outpacing 2019 levels.
Capacity discipline on South America routes combined with a very resilient demand led to a strong yield. Corporate traffic ramped up quickly in the same time.
Asia: The strong yield performance is due to limited capacity and the group continues to observe important differences between the regions. South East Asia and India showed positive dynamic in yield and traffic.
Caribbean & Indian Ocean: The yields improved thanks to successive fare increases and a positive cabin mix effect.
Africa: A strong corporate recovery was observed in all areas. For KLM, the performance was driven by East and South Africa with strong yield increase linked to positive cabin mix and a positive economy yield evolution. For Air France, performance was driven by West and Central African countries with a good steering strategy.
Middle-East: The second quarter performance stayed strong thanks to Dubai, especially on premium cabins and an increased traffic on some routes.
Medium-haul: Strong booking dynamic since March. KLM is impacted by operational challenges and restrictions on flight departures from Amsterdam which led to traffic restriction. The yield is above 2019, especially on leisure routes with network capacity constraints and a positive competition environment.
Short-haul: The network was able to absorb capacity recovery month over month thanks to business motive dynamism. Yield is above 2019 helped by steering yield initiatives.
During the Second quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900 and two Airbus A220-300. One B777-200, one Airbus 320, three Airbus 319, two Embraer 170 and five Canadair Jet 1000 were phased out. KLM phased in three Embraer 195 E2. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.
Cargo: Strong yield increase mitigates traffic impact on Asia trade lanes
Second quarter
Half year
Cargo business
2022
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
Tons (thousands)
236
-13.4%
472
-12.7%
Capacity (ATK m)
3,341
+27.4%
6,315
+18.9%
Traffic (RTK m)
1,732
-17.2%
3,497
-16.1%
Load factor
51.8%
-27.9 pt
55.4%
-23.1 pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)
918
+2.6%
-1.1%
1,828
+5.5%
+2.2%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)
801
+0.7%
-2.8%
1,597
+3.5%
+0.4%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )
23.96
-20.9%
-23.7%
25.29
-13.0%
-15.5%
Compared to the Second quarter 2021, cargo capacity strongly increased by 27.4% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in worldwide belly capacity, except for Asia. This limited belly capacity to Asia affected the overall traffic which resulted in a traffic decrease of 17.2% and contributed to an overall decrease in load factor by 27.9 points. Yields, however, remain at a consistently high level (+17.4% vs. 2021), leading to a total Second quarter revenue performance at last year's level.
When compared to the pre-COVID year 2019, cargo capacity in the Second quarter was still 8% below 2019. However, due to exceptional yield performance – driven by high demand – total revenues in the Second quarter of 2022 were 76% higher than 2019.
In May, Air France-KLM announced its entry into a strategic partnership with CMA-CGM Air Cargo (CCAC). The partnership agreement is currently being worked out and expected to be finalized before the end of 2022.
In June, Air France-KLM Cargo won the Air Cargo Industry Achievement Award for their pioneering work in the development and distribution of sustainable aviation fuel and the fast expansion of its leading SAF program.
Transavia: Capacity above pre-crisis level with a load factor of 85%
Second quarter
Half year
Transavia
2022
Change
2022
Change
Passengers (thousands)
5,247
+346.8%
7,828
+412.8%
Capacity (ASK m)
10,430
+221.9%
15,924
+274.6%
Traffic (RPK m)
8,886
+358.2%
13,154
+421.6%
Load factor
85.2%
+25.3 pt
82.6%
+23.3 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
601
+378.0%
850
+422.2%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
5.86
+51.0%
5.41
+41.2%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)
6.04
-12.5%
6.11
-31.9%
Operating result (€m)
-18
+80
-110
+108
In the Second quarter of 2022, the demand recovery in leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa continued. Compared to last year, the capacity in the Second quarter increased by 221.9%, traffic increased by 358.2%, and the number of passengers increased by 346.8%. Last year, Second quarter was heavily impacted by travel restrictions in Europe and North Africa.
The Operating result was slightly negative at -18 million euros, although improved by 80 million euros compared to the Second quarter of 2021.
Capacity in the Second quarter was above the level of the Second quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above the Second quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.
The fleet of Transavia is approaching 100 aircraft, to further capture the strong demand of leisure traffic in Europe.
Maintenance business: Operating margin above 2019 level
Second quarter
Half year
Maintenance
2022
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
Total revenues (€m)
911
+34.1%
1,742
+33.9%
Third-party revenues (€m)
345
+35.1%
+35.3%
642
+25.0%
+30.0%
Operating result (€m)
57
60
61
101
111
117
Operating margin (%)
6.3%
+6.7 pt
+6.8 pt
5.8%
+6.6 pt
+7.1 pt
The Second quarter operating result stood at 57 million euros, an increase of 61 million euros at constant currency versus the Second quarter 2021 thanks to a higher activity and an operational improvement.
Total revenues increased by 34.1% in the Second quarter while third party revenues increased by 35.1%, showing a strong recovery. The increase in internal revenues is consistent with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the Second quarter 2021.
The operating margin stood at 6.3%, which is 6.7 points higher than the operating results in the Second quarter 2021. The half year margin amounts to 5.8%, which is at the level of the pre-covid period when excluding the states support.
During the second quarter, Air France-KLM and Apollo Global Management announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Apollo managed funds and entities to make a 500 million euros investment in to an ad hoc operating affiliate of Air France that will own a pool of spare engines dedicated to the airline’s Engineering and Maintenance activities.
Second quarter: Positive EBITDA and strong ticket sales reinforces the adjusted operating free cash flow and supports net debt reduction by 2.2 billion euros
Second quarter
Half year
In € million
2022
Change
2022
Change
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)
785
+1,237
841
+2,083
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)
-68
+12
-125
+0
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)
1,510
+299
2,835
+1,715
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)
2,239
1,525
3,620
3,787
Net investments* (€m)
-482
-195
-1,015
-481
Operating free cash flow (€m)
1,757
+1,330
2,605
3,306
Repayment of lease debt
-225
-8
-442
-9
Adjusted operating free cash flow**
1,532
+1,322
2,163
+3,297
* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.
** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.
The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the Second quarter 2022 of 1,532 million euros, an increase of 1,322 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive change in working capital of 1,510 million euros. This was the fifth quarter in a row that the adjusted operating free cash flow was positive.
In € million
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
Net debt
6,036
8,216
EBITDA trailing 12 months
2,773
745
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months
2.2 x
11.0 x
Both airlines able to reach positive operating margin
Second quarter
Half year
2022
Change
2022
Change
Air France Group Operating result (€m)
133
+700
-230
+1,179
Operating margin (%)
3.3%
+37.8 pt
-3.4%
+43.8 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)
262
+447
266
+787
Operating margin (%)
9.4%
+24.8 pt
5.7%
+30.1 pt
Significant improvement in Operating result for both airlines with operating margins close to 2019 levels
******
The external auditors carried out limited review procedures. Their limited review report was issued following the Board meeting.
The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on July 29, 2022 from 7:15 am CET.
A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on July 29, 2022 at 08.30 am CET.
To connect to the conference call, please dial:
France: Local +33 (0)1 76 77 28 19
Netherlands: Local +31 (0)20 703 8218
UK: Local +44 (0)330 165 4012
US: Local +1 323-701-0160
Confirmation code: 1131773
Investor Relations
Press
Frederic Kahane
Michiel Klinkers
+33 1 41 56 56 00
frkahane@airfranceklm.com
Income Statement
Second quarter
Half year
€m
2022
2021*
Change
2022
2021*
Change
Revenues from ordinary activities
6,707
2,750
+143.9%
11,152
4,910
+127.1%
Aircraft fuel
-1,863
-520
+258.3%
-2,858
-982
+191.0%
Chartering costs
-93
-78
+19.2%
-193
-147
+31.3%
Landing fees and air route charges
-436
-245
+78.0%
-784
-460
+70.4%
Catering
-176
-68
+158.8%
-319
-126
+153.2%
Handling charges and other operating costs
-401
-211
+90.0%
-722
-402
+79.6%
Aircraft maintenance costs
-603
-447
+34.9%
-1,118
-792
+41.2%
Commercial and distribution costs
-230
-72
+219.4%
-384
-131
+193.1%
Other external expenses
-368
-254
+44.9%
-702
-552
+27.2%
Salaries and related costs
-1,820
-1,238
+47.0%
-3,343
-2,406
+38.9%
Taxes other than income taxes
-34
-29
+17.2%
-80
-69
+15.9%
Other income and expenses
248
163
+52.1%
503
280
+79.6%
EBITDA
931
-249
nm
1,152
-877
nm
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
-545
-504
+8.1%
-1,116
-1,057
+5.6%
Income from current operations
386
-753
nm
36
-1,934
nm
Sales of aircraft equipment
39
-11
nm
39
-14
nm
Other non-current income and expenses
-10
-849
-98.8%
-15
-853
-98%
Income from operating activities
415
-1,613
nm
60
-2,801
nm
Cost of financial debt
-136
-149
-8.7%
-277
-339
-18.3%
Income from cash and cash equivalent
1
2
-50.0%
0
3
-100.0%
Net cost of financial debt
-135
-147
-8.2%
-277
-336
-17.6%
Other financial income and expenses
-238
5
nm
-286
-85
+236.5%
Income before tax
42
-1,755
nm
-503
-3,222
-84.4%
Income taxes
283
272
+4.0%
278
263
+5.7%
Net income of consolidated companies
325
-1,483
nm
-225
-2,959
-92.4%
Share of profits (losses) of associates
0
-9
-100.0%
-1
-16
-93.8%
Net income for the period
325
-1,492
nm
-226
-2,975
-92.4%
Non-controlling interests
1
-3
nm
2
-3
nm
Net income for the period – Group part
324
-1,489
nm
-228
-2,972
-92.3%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
€m
Goodwill
223
222
Intangible assets
1,213
1,235
Flight equipment
10,521
10,466
Other property, plant and equipment
1,358
1,402
Right-of-use assets
5,439
5,148
Investments in equity associates
108
109
Other non-current financial assets
1,064
951
Non-current derivatives financial assets
304
143
Deferred tax assets
494
278
Total non-current assets
20,724
19,954
Assets held for sale
78
74
Other current financial assets
589
484
Current derivatives financial assets
954
469
Inventories
654
567
Trade receivables
2,045
1,511
Other current assets
1,133
966
Cash and cash equivalents
8,173
6,658
Total current assets
13,626
10,729
Total assets
34,350
30,683
Liabilities and equity
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
In million euros
Issued capital
2,571
643
Additional paid-in capital
5,217
4,949
Treasury shares
-25
-25
Perpetual bonds
1,389
3,151
Reserves and retained earnings
-12,349
-12,542
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
-3,197
-3,824
Non-controlling interests
10
8
Total Equity
-3,187
-3,816
Pension provisions
1,558
1,939
Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions
4,272
4,055
Non-current financial liabilities
10,568
11,274
Non-current lease debt
3,335
2,924
Non-current derivatives financial liabilities
1
25
Deferred tax liabilities
3
1
Other non-current liabilities
2,465
2,555
Total non-current liabilities
22,202
22,773
Current return obligation liability and other provisions
838
885
Current financial liabilities
1,079
1,215
Current lease debt
851
825
Current derivatives financial liabilities
42
46
Trade payables
2,821
1,850
Deferred revenue on ticket sales
4,938
2,644
Frequent flyer programs
868
888
Other current liabilities
3,896
3,369
Bank overdrafts
2
4
Total current liabilities
15,335
11,726
Total equity and liabilities
34,350
30,683
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 30 June 2022
€m
30 Jun 2022
30 Jun 2021*
Net income
-226
-2,975
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
1,116
1,057
Financial provisions
69
58
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
-40
14
Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates
-
-26
Derivatives – non monetary result
-20
-29
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
240
86
Impairment
17
15
Other non-monetary items
-90
762
Share of (profits) losses of associates
1
16
Deferred taxes
-282
-265
Financial Capacity
785
-1,287
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
-79
12
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables
-437
-268
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
971
138
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales
2,276
489
Change in other receivables and payables
104
749
Change in working capital requirement
2,835
1,120
Net cash flow from operating activities
3,620
-167
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
-
2
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-1,491
-1,099
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
-
71
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
476
565
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
6
85
Dividends received
1
-
Net cash flow used in investing activities
-1,008
-376
Increase of equity
1,551
1,024
Perpetual
-993
-
Coupons on perpetual
-229
-
Issuance of debt
552
690
Repayment on debt
-1,187
-750
Payments on debt on lease with bargain option
-228
-385
Payments on lease debt
-442
-433
New loans
-175
-37
Repayment on loans
16
44
Net cash flow from financing activities
-1,135
153
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)
40
1
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
1,517
-389
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
6,654
6,422
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
8,171
6,033
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
In million euros
30
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021
30* Sep 2021
30* Jun 2021
31* Mar 2021
31* Dec 2020
30* Sep 2020
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,437
1,473
1,457
1,456
1,464
1,479
1,445
1,470
Flight equipment
10,521
10,537
10,466
10,478
10,645
10,800
11,031
11,009
Other property, plant and equipment
1,358
1,378
1,402
1,418
1,453
1,476
1,548
1,535
Right of use assets
5,393
5,205
5,148
5,061
5,033
4,795
4,678
4,789
Investments in equity associates
108
107
109
172
166
223
230
224
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits
162
158
157
147
147
146
146
135
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
-4,471
-4,239
-4,173
-4,180
-4,033
-4,083
-3,922
-4,002
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives
-11,156
-9,589
-8,262
-7,995
-7,745
-6,410
-6,505
-6,894
Capital employed
3,352
5,030
6,304
6,557
7,130
8,426
8,651
8,266
Average capital employed (A)
5,311
8,118
Adjusted results from current operations
344
-4,119
- Dividends received
0
0
- Share of profits (losses) of associates
-12
-45
- Normative income tax
-80
1,211
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
252
-2,953
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
4.7%
-36.4%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Net debt
Balance sheet at
€m
31 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
Current and non-current financial liabilities
11,647
12,489
Current and non-current lease debt
4,186
3,749
Accrued interest
-122
-128
Deposits related to financial liabilities
-96
-99
Deposits related to lease debt
-96
-85
Derivatives impact on debt
-60
-14
Gross financial debt (A)
15,459
15,912
Cash and cash equivalents
8,173
6,658
Marketable securities
85
189
Cash secured
424
324
Triple A bonds
743
529
Bank overdrafts
-2
-4
Net cash (B)
9,423
7,696
Net debt (A) – (B)
6,036
8,216
Adjusted operating free cash flow
Second quarter
Half year
€m
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash flow from operating activities
2,239
714
3,620
-167
Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-787
-632
-1,491
-1,099
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
305
345
476
565
Operating free cash flow
1,757
427
2,605
-701
Payments on lease debt
-225
-217
-442
-433
Adjusted operating free cash flow
1,532
210
2,163
-1,134
Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity
Second quarter
First Half
2022
2021*
2022
2021*
EBITDA
931
-249
1,152
-877
Provisions (CO2 and other)
-27
-70
-16
-28
Correction of spare parts inventory
1
2
3
3
Addition to pension provisions
33
60
65
137
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)
-19
-40
-32
-83
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)
31
70
31
31
Income from operation activities - cash impact
950
-227
1,203
-817
Restructuring costs
-68
-80
-125
-125
Other non-current income and expenses
-
-63
-2
-63
Cost of financial debt
-139
-134
-283
-302
Financial income
-3
-3
-8
-7
Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss
-11
20
3
47
Termination of trading hedges - cash
-
-1
-
-8
Settlements of forwards derivates - cash
-
-2
-
-2
Current income tax
-
1
-4
-2
Other financial charges & expenses - cash
-
-8
-
-8
Other elements
-
-
1
-
Financial capacity
729
-497
785
-1,287
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
Second quarter
Half year
2022
2021*
2022
2021*
Revenues (in €m)
6,707
2,750
11,152
4,910
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-
-386
753
-36
1,934
Total operating expense (in €m)
6,321
3,503
11,116
6,844
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)
-103
-77
-208
-131
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)
-117
-99
-231
-190
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)
-345
-255
-642
-514
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)
10
-
12
-
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)
-8
-6
-13
-13
Net cost (in €m)
5,758
3,066
10,034
5,997
Capacity produced, reported in ASK*
72,127
39,657
130,192
74,254
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
7.98
7.73
7.71
8.08
Gross change
3.2%
-4.6%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
-70
-118
Change at constant currency
0.9%
-6.4%
Fuel price effect (in €m)
492
668
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)
7.98
9.15
7.71
9.14
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis
-12.7%
-15.6%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).
Group results
Air France Group
Second quarter
Half year
2022
Change
2022
Change
Revenue (in €m)
4,062
+146.7%
6,743
+125.8%
EBITDA (in €m)
444
+726
422
+1,217
Operating result (in €m)
133
+700
-230
+1,179
Operating margin (%)
3.3%
+37.8 pt
-3.4%
+43.8 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
343
+741
255
+1,274
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
8.4%
+32.6 pt
3.8%
+37.9 pt
KLM Group
Second quarter
Half year
2022
Change
2022
Change
Revenue (in €m)
2,782
+130.5%
4,685
+119.2%
EBITDA (in €m)
495
+462
729
+807
Operating result (in €m)
262
+447
266
+787
Operating margin (%)
9.4%
+24.8 pt
5.7%
+30.1 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
469
+525
667
+836
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
16.9%
+21.5 pt
14.2%
+22.2 pt
NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level
Group fleet at 30 June 2022
Aircraft type
AF
KL
Transavia
Owned
Finance lease
Operating lease
Total
In operation
Change / 31/12/21
B777-300
43
16
19
16
24
59
59
B777-200
19
15
27
7
34
33
-3
B787-9
10
13
4
7
12
23
23
B787-10
6
2
4
6
5
A380-800
8
4
1
3
8
A350-900
18
3
7
8
18
18
6
A330-300
5
5
5
5
1
A330-200
15
6
11
10
21
21
Total Long-Haul
113
61
0
70
35
69
174
164
4
B737-900
5
5
5
5
B737-800
31
95
33
8
85
126
126
10
B737-700
10
4
7
7
14
14
A321
19
11
8
19
19
A320
41
4
4
33
41
40
-2
A319
25
12
13
25
24
-4
A318
12
6
6
12
11
-1
A220-300
10
7
3
10
9
3
Total Medium-Haul
107
46
99
85
12
155
252
248
6
Canadair Jet 1000
9
9
9
6
-5
Canadair Jet 700
Embraer 195 E2
12
12
12
12
5
Embraer 190
19
30
16
5
28
49
49
2
Embraer 175
17
3
14
17
17
Embraer 170
13
10
3
13
13
-2
Embraer 145
2
2
2
Total Regional
43
59
0
40
19
43
102
97
0
B747-400ERF
3
3
3
3
B747-400BCF
1
1
1
1
B777-F
2
2
2
2
Total Cargo
2
4
0
4
0
2
6
6
0
Total
265
170
99
199
66
269
534
515
10
SECOND QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity*
Q2
Year to date
Total Passenger network*
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
17,556
5,853
199.9%
29,497
10,321
185.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
52,479
15,931
229.4%
91,346
29,362
211.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
61,697
36,417
69.4%
114,268
70,003
63.2%
Load factor (%)
85.1%
43.7%
41.3
79.9%
41.9%
38.0
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
5,771
1,769
226.2%
10,155
3,338
204.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
42,070
12,199
244.9%
74,396
23,163
221.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
49,285
30,625
60.9%
92,525
59,951
54.3%
Load factor (%)
85.4%
39.8%
45.5
80.4%
38.6%
41.8
North America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,289
423
440.6%
3,530
698
406.1%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
16,330
3,113
424.6%
25,386
5,143
393.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
19,139
9,005
112.5%
32,291
16,068
101.0%
Load factor (%)
85.3%
34.6%
50.8
78.6%
32.0%
46.6
Latin America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
767
171
347.8%
1,442
366
294.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
7,215
1,650
337.3%
13,726
3,514
290.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
8,144
5,165
57.7%
15,801
10,457
51.1%
Load factor (%)
88.6%
32.0%
56.6
86.9%
33.6%
53.3
Asia / Middle East
Passengers carried (‘000s)
859
327
163.0%
1,493
601
148.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
6,117
2,190
179.2%
10,508
4,038
160.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,390
7,103
4.0%
14,610
14,348
1.8%
Load factor (%)
82.8%
30.8%
51.9
71.9%
28.1%
43.8
Africa
Passengers carried (‘000s)
936
537
74.1%
1,751
954
83.6%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
5,568
2,948
88.9%
10,360
5,214
98.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
6,839
5,287
29.4%
13,137
10,088
30.2%
Load factor (%)
81.4%
55.8%
25.7
78.9%
51.7%
27.2
Caribbean / Indian Ocean
Passengers carried (‘000s)
920
310
196.5%
1,939
719
169.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
6,840
2,298
197.7%
14,415
5,255
174.3%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,773
4,065
91.2%
16,687
8,990
85.6%
Load factor (%)
88.0%
56.5%
31.5
86.4%
58.4%
27.9
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
11,784
4,084
188.5%
19,342
6,983
177.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
10,409
3,731
179.0%
16,950
6,199
173.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
12,412
5,792
114.3%
21,743
10,052
116.3%
Load factor (%)
83.9%
64.4%
19.4
78.0%
61.7%
16.3
* Air France and KLM
Transavia activity
Q2
Year to date
Transavia
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
5,247
1,175
346.8%
7,828
1,527
412.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
8,886
1,939
358.2%
13,154
2,522
421.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
10,430
3,240
221.9%
15,924
4,251
274.6%
Load factor (%)
85.2%
59.9%
25.3
82.6%
59.3%
23.3
Total group passenger activity**
Q2
Year to date
Total group**
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
22,803
7,028
224.5%
37,326
11,848
215.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
61,365
17,870
243.4%
104,499
31,884
227.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
72,127
39,657
81.9%
130,192
74,254
75.3%
Load factor (%)
85.1%
45.1%
40.0
80.3%
42.9%
37.3
** Air France, KLM and Transavia
Cargo activity
Q2
Year to date
Total Group
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
1,731
2,087
(17.0%)
3,497
4,161
(16.0%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
3,341
2,623
27.4%
6,315
5,311
18.9%
Load factor (%)
51.8%
79.6%
(27.7)
55.4%
78.3%
(23.0)
Air France activity
Q2
Year to date
Total Passenger network activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
10,344
3,606
186.8%
17,449
6,652
162.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
30,995
9,155
238.6%
54,082
17,723
205.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
36,621
17,637
107.6%
67,491
34,052
98.2%
Load factor (%)
84.6%
51.9%
32.7
80.1%
52.0%
28.1
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
3,562
1,093
225.8%
6,331
2,142
195.6%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
25,065
7,017
257.2%
44,517
14,010
217.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
29,459
14,336
105.5%
55,192
28,252
95.4%
Load factor (%)
85.1%
48.9%
36.1
80.7%
49.6%
31.1
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
6,781
2,513
169.9%
11,116
4,510
146.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
5,930
2,138
177.3%
9,565
3,713
157.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,162
3,301
117.0%
12,300
5,800
112.1%
Load factor (%)
82.8%
64.8%
18.0
77.8%
64.0%
13.7
Q2
Year to date
Cargo activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
889
906
(1.8%)
1,796
1,812
(0.8%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,861
1,268
46.7%
3,518
2,602
35.2%
Load factor (%)
47.8%
71.4%
(23.6)
51.1%
69.6%
(18.6)
KLM activity
Q2
Year to date
Total Passenger network activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
7,212
2,247
220.9%
12,049
3,669
228.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
21,484
6,776
217.1%
37,264
11,639
220.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
25,077
18,780
33.5%
46,777
35,951
30.1%
Load factor (%)
85.7%
36.1%
49.6
79.7%
32.4%
47.3
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,209
676
226.8%
3,823
1,196
219.7%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
17,005
5,183
228.1%
29,878
9,153
226.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
19,827
16,289
21.7%
37,333
31,700
17.8%
Load factor (%)
85.8%
31.8%
53.9
80.0%
28.9%
51.2
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
5,003
1,572
218.3%
8,225
2,473
232.6%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
4,479
1,593
181.2%
7,385
2,486
197.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
5,250
2,491
110.7%
9,443
4,251
122.1%
Load factor (%)
85.3%
63.9%
21.4
78.2%
58.5%
19.7
Q2
Year to date
Cargo activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
842
1,181
(28.7%)
1,701
2,349
(27.6%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,480
1,355
9.2%
2,797
2,710
3.2%
Load factor (%)
56.9%
87.2%
(30.3)
60.8%
86.7%
(25.9)
1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021
Attachment