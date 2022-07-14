Second probable case of monkeypox reported in Pierce County by health department

Local health officials on Thursday said they were investigating a second probable case of monkeypox in Pierce County.

According to a statement from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, a man in his 50s tested positive Wednesday.

“He was not hospitalized and is isolating at home,” the health department noted in its update.

Officials said the case is not related to Pierce County’s first probable case, which was reported July 9, and does not appear to be travel-related.

The state reported its first probable case in King County in May. King County since then has reported 29 cases.

The viral disease can cause a rash that looks like bumps, blisters or ulcers. Before the rash, some people have flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue.

Monkeypox spreads during close, physical contact.

Antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox can be used to treat and prevent monkeypox.

TPCHD offers more information about recognizing symptoms, along with a local case count updated Tuesdays and Thursdays at tpchd.org/healthy-people/diseases/monkeypox