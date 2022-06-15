177 Ukrainian refugees land in Newfoundland on second provincially-chartered flight

·3 min read

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — As a plane carrying 177 Ukrainian refugees touched down in St. John's, N.L., Tuesday night, Pamela Ryder Lahey was at the front of the crowd inside the airport waiting for five young people to walk through the gates.

The retired chief executive officer of the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has spent the past months securing the five 21-year-old graduate students a spot at Memorial University in St. John's. She also found them a four-bedroom house and raised enough money to ensure their rent was paid, their fridge was stocked and their beds were warm and waiting.

"We are here because of this great woman," said Angelina Schevchenko, pulling Ryder Lahey into a tight hug. Schevchenko said she was thrilled to be in Newfoundland, where she'll start a master's degree in social enterprise and entrepreneurship.

But it was also hard to leave her homeland, she said, and the four others she travelled with agreed.

"We miss Ukraine," Schevchenko said.

The plane Tuesday was the second airlift chartered by the Newfoundland and Labrador government to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks to Canada's easternmost province. The first arrived on May 9, carrying 166 passengers.

The plane departed from Warsaw, Poland, where the province set up a satellite office in March to help Ukrainians resettle in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne was at the airport to welcome each person, family and pet. With the 177 people arriving Tuesday night, Byrne said the province has welcomed 478 refugees since the Russian army first advanced on Feb. 24.

"We're building a community of Ukrainians in Newfoundland and Labrador," he told reporters before the flight arrived.

Everyone on board the plane had at least temporary accommodations arranged, and a school bus waited outside the airport to take them there. Some on the plane, like Schevchenko and her four friends, had people like Ryder Lahey waiting to take them to a new, long-term home where a new life was waiting.

Ryder Lahey said she worked on two projects in Ukraine where she met Schevchenko's mother in Kyiv.

"She contacted me when the war started and asked if there were any Canadian universities that might have a special program for Ukrainian students," Ryder Lahey said.

The five students now have full scholarships to do their master's degrees at Memorial University.

"So it's through a woman in Ukraine to me that we now have this relationship with these students," she said. "We're so happy to have them here."

Dmytro Gerdsen and his family also had someone waiting in St. John's to help them. He arrived Tuesday with his wife, mother and six-year-old son, and he said he felt hopeful for the future.

"We are open to your people, to friendship and I hope we will live here a long time," said Gerdsen. "And maybe my son will be prime minister in 20 or 30 years."

Before that, however, Gerdsen said he and his family were looking forward to a good night's sleep.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • J.D. Martinez's solo home run

    J.D. Martinez belts a solo home run to center field for his eighth homer of the season, increasing the Red Sox's lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • Heat, humidity and the potential for thunderstorms rises in Ontario

    The risk for storms and humidity will climb in southern Ontario this week, with some places possibly seeing humidex values in the mid-40s on Thursday.

  • Transgender youth 5 times more likely to attempt suicide, study finds

    Transgender youth are far more likely than their peers to think about suicide or attempt it, a study published earlier this month in the Canadian Medical Association Journal has found. The study included Statistics Canada findings from the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth, which surveyed 6,800 adolescents, aged 15 to 17, from across Canada. The survey included questions about sexual preference and identity, bullying, as well as thinking about or attempting suicide. It found tran

  • To be held Oct. 6: Alberta UCP announces rules for contest to replace leader, premier

    EDMONTON — Alberta’s United Conservative Party has announced rules for a leadership contest to be held Oct. 6 to choose a new leader and the province's next premier. Candidates must each put up a non-refundable entry fee of $150,000, along with $25,000 that will be returned to them as long as they don’t breach the rules. Ballots are to be preferential and will consist of mail-in and in-person votes at five locations. Eligible candidates must also get a nomination petition signed by at least 1,00

  • Phil Bennett remembered as a ‘natural talent’ and ‘legend of a player’ for Wales

    Wales legend Phil Bennet, who has died aged 73, has been remembered by former teammates and opponents as a ‘natural talent’ who made ‘anything possible’

  • Rugby’s dazzling wizard Phil Bennett converted plenty to the oval ball

    Wales’ pocket-sized illusionist enriched the sporting world, with clips of his brilliance now part of union’s heritage and soul

  • From Title IX to abortion, female athletes reflect on the 50-year fight for equality

    In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, sports stars of the past and present examine the ways in which the game-changing civil rights legislation impacted their lives. Title IX could play a factor in a different fight if the landmark Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, which is also approaching its 50th anniversary, is overturned. Athletes from multiple generations, including Billie Jean King, Elana Meyers Taylor, Megan Rapinoe, Renee Montgomery and Erica Sullivan join Yahoo Sports on an exploration of the evolution of women’s rights in the United States through the lens of sport.

  • End of vaccine mandates poised to widen travel floodgates, despite doubts for some

    Starting next week, passengers no longer need to be fully vaccinated to board a plane or train in Canada, leading to forecasts of further travel surges — and congested airports. The federal government announced Tuesday it will scrap vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound passengers, effective Monday. The move will also lift vaccination requirements for federally regulated workers, allowing airline and airport employees on unpaid leave to go back on the job and ease the labour crunch behind l

  • High-schooler’s historical perspective praised

    A Beausejour high schooler’s speech about the heart-wrenching parallels between the Holodomor and the ongoing war in Ukraine has received high praise from the judges of a public speaking competition. Grade 9 student Kélia Haskins was awarded the top prize in her age group for her performance of “L’Ukraine” — an original speech the French immersion student wrote for a school assignment — during an annual contest held by the Manitoba chapter of Canadian Parents for French last month. “My whole spe

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Childhood memories translate to cricket boom in Thunder Bay, Ont., that's attracting national interest

    Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,