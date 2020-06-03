Second phase COVID-19 relaunch in Alberta could be coming sooner than later

EDMONTON — Alberta's top doctor says the second phase of the province's relaunch after COVID-19 shutdowns could occur ahead of schedule.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says new cases of infection are dwindling and fewer people are in hospital.

She says new numbers are encouraging and recommendations have been made to the government about moving up Phase 2 .

Premier Jason Kenney has also said that the next stage, scheduled for June 19, could come sooner than expected.

An announcement is likely to be made next week.

The second phase would allow reopening of stage and movie theatres, spas and services such as manicures, pedicures and massages.

Alberta has recorded 19 new cases, but the number of people in hospital has dropped to 48 from 51.

Two more deaths, both in Calgary long-term care homes, have brought that total to 145.

The Canadian Press