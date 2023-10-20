Second person dies in severe weather caused by Storm Babet

A second person has lost their life amid Storm Babet's battering of the UK.

A man died after his van was hit by a falling tree on the B9127, at Whigstreet near Forfar in Scotland, on Thursday.

Police Scotland said on Friday: "Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. The road remains closed.”

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday, after she was swept into a river in Angus amid gale-force winds and flooding.

Emergency crews are trying to rescue people in the town hardest hit by the unprecedented flooding caused by Storm Barbet.

As England, Wales and Northern Ireland faced warnings about heavy rain, Scotland continued to bear the brunt with flood defences in the town of Brechin being breached early on Friday.

Angus Council, which serves the town near the eastern Scottish coast, said parts of Brechin are only accessible by boat and added: “Angus is in the middle of a very serious emergency. Flooding is unprecedented. Levels are over half a metre over the last highest ever.”

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I cannot stress how dangerous conditions are in Brechin in particular.”

And Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “It’s horrific. It’s just absolutely horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

She said people had been trapped for hours, warning: “There will be hundreds of houses flooded.”

Another Brechin councillor, Gavin Nicol, warned some people may not be able to get back in their homes by Christmas, adding: “It’s just a disaster. The water is not going down, it is still rising.”

Angus Council said rescue crews are dealing with around 100 calls in areas of Brechin which had been asked to evacuate.

Fire crews and the Coastguard began evacuating residents on Thursday night – knocking on residents’ doors advising them to leave.

The Environment Agency said homes could be flooded in 45 areas of England and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency also warned there is a “danger to life” due to widespread flooding in five areas of Scotland, with flooding expected in a further 16 areas.

Gusts in excess of 60mph are likely on Friday, with particularly poor conditions on immediate coastlines with large waves adding to the list of hazards.

Several major road sections and rail routes are closed in Scotland, while air passengers are facing flight cancellations.

Flooding has also blocked several rail lines across northern England, the Midlands and north Wales.

The rare Met Office red weather warning began at 6pm on Thursday and has been expanded to include Dundee, Perth and Kinross, as well as Angus and Aberdeenshire, where 20ft waves were seen crashing in Stonehaven harbour.

There are four different yellow flood alerts in place which cover large parts of London.

Amber warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

A yellow warning for Northern Ireland is also in place from 3am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.