Second Nestlé cookie dough product recalled after customers find plastic inside

Nestlé USA recalled three batches of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough after a “small number of consumers contacted” the company about “soft plastic film” in the cookie dough.

Don’t confuse this not-food-in-your-food recall with Nestlé USA’s recall of about three weeks ago. That was for plastic, but hard, white plastic.

“Nestlé recently initiated a separate and unrelated recall for Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice stated. “Following each instance, we took immediate action to address the specific issue.”

Nestlé Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs have been recalled. FDA

This recall covers batch Nos. 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR, which were manufactured from Aug. 1, 2 and 3. Find the batch number on the lid of the tub.

Return recalled tubs to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1678, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.