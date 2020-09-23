Dominic Raab: Second national lockdown possible if new coronavirus rules flouted

Britain could be plunged into a second national lockdown if new coronavirus restrictions are flouted, the Foreign Secretary has warned, as a leading scientist said the latest measures do not go “anywhere near far enough”.

Dominic Raab said if “everyone plays by the rules” outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, restrictions similar to those imposed in March may not be needed at Christmas.

But Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said while it is welcome ministers have “done something”, the curfew on bars and restaurants is likely to have a “trivial” effect.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think working from home if you can is certainly a good idea. I think that the measures in terms of closing bars an hour early and restaurants at 10 – I mean, nobody goes to a restaurant after 10 anyway.

“I think that’s fairly trivial in terms of it’ll have a small impact on the epidemic.

“Overall I don’t think that the measures have gone anywhere near far enough. In fact I don’t even think the measures in Scotland have gone far enough.”

The new strategy for England – announced six months after the lockdown was introduced in March – will see office staff once again working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

Businesses will face £10,000 fines or closure for failing to comply with regulations, and people risk £200 penalties is they do not wear masks or breach the “rule of six”.

The military could be used to free up police officers to tackle coronavirus rule-breakers, and Mr Johnson said the measures may need to be in place for a further six months.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon went further, imposing a ban on household visits from Wednesday.

Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour. Now is the time for all of us to summon the discipline, the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 23, 2020

Mr Raab insisted the UK Government’s approach is “focused, balanced and proportionate”.

He told Sky News: “Let’s hope that we can get through the winter months if we take these measures and if everyone plays by the rules, and we go into Christmas not needing to go into that national lockdown with all the impact on society and families but also the damage it would do to businesses.”

He said if further measures are required, they will be “more intrusive or we could end up in a national lockdown”, and added: “That is what we want to avoid.”

Prof Edmunds, speaking in a personal capacity, said action was not taken quickly enough in March and that “mistake” is about to be repeated.

