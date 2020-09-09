Second murder charge laid in death of teen found stabbed in north Edmonton

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a teenager last week in north Edmonton.

Bradley Clifford Leland, 23, was arrested early Tuesday by officers investigating a stolen vehicle, Edmonton police said Wednesday in a news release.

Officers patrolling near 116th Street and 104th Avenue followed a stolen Nissan Juke with help from a police helicopter. The Nissan eventually pulled over and the male driver and female passenger tried to run off.

Both were located with help from a canine unit.

Leland, also known as Bradley Durocher, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

No criminal charges were laid against the female passenger.

Troy Boone, 15, was found wounded Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Rosslyn Inn and Suites at 136th Avenue and 97th Street. He died later in hospital.

Brady Michael Edward Almas, 21, was arrested that day and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators still hope to speak with an unidentified male who was with Boone at the time of the incident, police said.