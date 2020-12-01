Second monolith spotted in Romania after similar metal structure disappeared from Utah desert

A metal monolith has been found in Romania (Jurnal FM)

A mysterious metallic monolith has been discovered in Romania , days after a similar structure appeared and then disappeared in the US.

Local radio station Jurnal FM was sent pictures and footage on Tuesday of a 13ft tall prism on a hillside in the north of Romania.

The metallic structure was found near the archaeological site of the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, a fort built by the ancient Dacian people between 82 BC and AD 106.

Local mayor Andrei Carabelea said on Facebook that he was “honoured” that whoever was installing the monoliths had chosen his city.

“There is no reason to panic for those who think there is still life in the universe,” said Mr Carabelea.

"My guess is that some alien, cheeky and terrible teenagers left home with their parents' UFO and started planting metal monoliths around the world. First in Utah and then at Piatra Neamt. I am honoured that they chose our city."

The mayor said it would have been better if those responsible for the monolith had secured a building permit, however he would consider being lenient if the object attracted tourists.

NEW: Mysterious monolith appears in Romania after Utah one vanishes pic.twitter.com/oeKkkAP3OI — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) November 30, 2020

It comes after a 12ft tall monolith was found planted into the ground in a red rock cove in Utah.

Pilot Bret Hutchings told local news channel KSL TV the structure appeared to be man-made, perhaps by "some new wave artist" or a "big fan" of the science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey, referencing a scene in the movie.

Social media users compared the appearances of the two monoliths on Twitter as speculation continued on who or what was responsible for the strange structures.

One Twitter user pointed out that the Utah monolith had visible “screws and seams” while the structure in Romania was covered in rough circles.

Utah's monolith has visible screws and seams, Romania's looks like a sad art project with awful welding skills and some sort of texture clearly made with a sander typically seen on every apartment door in Bushwick. Aliens, please improve your buffering technique. Score 👽👽⚪⚪⚪ pic.twitter.com/SloeLr4YQJ — Claudia Rojas 😷 (@Panterita) November 30, 2020

In the 1968 Stanley Kubrick classic, a metal monolith is discovered in the desert by apes.

Days after the mysterious monolith appeared, the Utah Bureau of Land Management revealed it had been removed.

On Facebook, the bureau said: "We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith' has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party.”

