A second location of this modern Asian restaurant is open at Metropolitan in Charlotte

A second location of Open Rice Asian Kitchen is now open at the Metropolitan shopping center in Charlotte, the restaurant announced via Instagram this week.

“After all the delays and obstacles (that’s life), we are finally opening @metropolitanclt today,” the Instagram post said. “We appreciate all of your support for this journey. Please bear with us, with any slight hiccups at the beginning. Thank you for your understanding and welcome to OpenRice.”

Expect to find a menu at the Metropolitan location that’s similar to the one at the original Blakeney location. The restaurant offers Hong Kong specialties including char siu and Hong Kong-style spare ribs, along with ramen, stirfry noodles and rice dishes.

Beef Chow Fun at Open Rice.

Another taste of Hong Kong offered at Open Rice is its bubble waffle, filled with ice cream and the toppings of your choice.

Open Rice’s Bubble Waffles are made from a sweet batter, then stuffed with toppings and your choice of ice cream.

The modern Asian restaurant owned by Bryan Li and Jason Cheung also features a large lineup of boba teas, along with a selection of wine and sake.

Location: Blakeney Town Center, 9882 Rea Road, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: Metropolitan

Menu

Cuisine: Asian, Chinese, Hong Kong

Instagram: @openriceblakeney, @openricemet