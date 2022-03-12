Second Joplin police officer dies after shooting Tuesday; funeral services announced

Aarón Torres
·2 min read
Joplin Police Department

A second Joplin police officer shot Tuesday during an encounter with a gunman has died.

Officer Jake Reed donated his organs before dying on Friday, March 11, the Joplin Police Department announced on Facebook. His death comes three days after Cpl. Benjamin Cooper died after being shot by the suspect, who was identified as Anthony R. Felix, 40, of Joplin.

Felix was also shot and killed in the incident.

“May God and our community be with Officer Reed’s family and the recipients of his gifts late last night,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was also shot and was in serious but stable condition, Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said in a news conference Thursday which was livestreamed by The Joplin Globe.

Reed joined the police department in 2017, Rowland said.

The encounter with Felix occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to a disturbance with an armed man near the intersection of Fourth Street and Range Line Road.

Reed and Cooper attempted to arrest Felix, but he shot both of them and stole a police cruiser.

Other officers chased the patrol vehicle, which led to a car wreck. The man then fled on foot to Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue, roughly a mile from the original shooting, where he encountered more police officers.

It was there that Felix shot and injured Hirshey after he fired into his patrol car. Hirshey had attempted to box-in Felix as a way to stop him, Rowland said.

Shortly after, Capt. William Davis shot and killed Felix.

“If not for Capt. Davis’ actions, additional officers and citizens could have been killed,” Rowland said.

Public visitation and funeral services for Cooper and Reed will take place at the Leggett and Platt Center. Cooper’s public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 14. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Reed’s public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18.

