Second home council tax rise could 'decimate' rural businesses, Welsh local authorities warn

Council tax rises on second home owners could “decimate” rural businesses, Welsh farmers have warned.

Denbighshire county council is proposing to use powers granted by the Welsh Government, run by Mark Drakeford’s Labour Welsh Government, to increase the premium to 150 per cent from April 2025.

Council chiefs claim the move, backed by nationalist Plaid Cymru, will return “empty” second homes to local residents who need them.

But campaigners have accused them of punishing the wrong people by targeting farmers who are simply offering converted barns as holiday accommodation, which could not be made into affordable housing.

It is the latest row to flare after the Welsh Government announced new rules last June requiring holiday lets to be occupied for at least 182 days of the year, up from the previous threshold of 70 days.

If owners cannot meet that target, they face “council tax premiums” of up to 300 per cent of standard rates.

The Telegraph revealed last week that second-home owners across the UK face paying twice the amount of council tax under laws set to affect nearly half of properties.

One in four councils in England have preemptively agreed to double the levy, raking in an estimated £200 million.

But in the picturesque Vale of Clwyd, in north-east Wales, there is dismay among many hospitality business owners who say the second home problem is not on the same scale as coastal areas such as Gwynedd and Anglesey.

Farmers, who have been encouraged to diversify and convert outbuildings into holiday accommodation, warned that paying thousands of pounds in extra taxes could be “ruinous” for many businesses and the plans would not solve the housing problem.

Julie Masters, chairwoman of the Clwydian Range Tourism Group, said: “The council should be supporting us rather than decimating us.”

She said it was a “desperately sad situation” for many owners of self-catering accommodation who adored the area and that raising prices to try and offset the tax increase could simply drive out visitors.

“It’s very, very worrying. I feel desperately sorry for people building up businesses,” she added.

“They have bought quirky houses or done up barns. I am not saying there’s not a problem. But the issue is too complex to have one broad-brush policy.

“Everyone wants good quality accommodation for youngsters so they will stay and work in the area. Hospitality businesses need staff.”

But Cllr Rhys Thomas, of Plaid Cymru, the lead member for housing and communities on Denbighshire county council, insisted: “This scheme will help encourage these empty properties to become available again for local residents who will in turn add to sustaining and improving our county’s economic health.”

Campaigners have warned that rural areas in England could soon be hit, as more than 100,000 second-home owners – over 40 per cent of the total – will see their bills rise at the first available opportunity as the UK Government is preparing to hand councils the power to raise rates.

This includes holiday hotspots in Devon, Cornwall, the Lake District and Norfolk, which have already approved an increase.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, told The Telegraph: “Any policies that have a significant impact on tourism could end up being more harmful than the housing problem they are seeking to address.

“Tourism is the second biggest business in the countryside and whilst it is critical that there are homes available to local people, it is also vitally important that there are jobs for those people to sustain rural communities.”