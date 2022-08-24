Second Hand Bag Market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 10.77 Bn in 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The second hand bag market growth is probably going to be supported over the forecast period as a consequence of ongoing attractiveness for several types of accessories. Spending on personal products and accessories as well as rising fashion consciousness among customers have contributed in the second hand bag market growth and expansion immensely

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global second hand bag market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 6.2% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The second hand bag market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 10.77 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022. 

Since customers around the world are turning cost-conscious as it helps them maintain an affordable way of life, there has been a significant rise in demand for second hand bags in these years. More than 30% of consumers claim that they prefer to purchase used goods since their budget can be more readily managed by it.

Among the main drivers propelling the market are the rise in disposable income and the rise in demand for designer bags. Sales of second hand bags are projected to be driven by the demand for upscale purses for social gatherings and parties. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of the expanding impact of social media and celebrity fashion.

Reducing carbon emissions and other dangerous elements has been made easier with the rise in second-hand goods usage. Choosing second hand bag over new is a clear step toward circular fashion and a practical technique to increase the usefulness of the product and its market value.

The demand for second hand bags in the Asia Pacific region has been spurred by the expansion in consumer purchasing power and the proliferation of online shopping portals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The overall growth of the global second hand bag market is estimated to be around US$ 4.9 Billion over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 6.2%.

  • According to material type, leather bags are the most attractive segment with a global share of more than 80% of the total sales of second hand bags.

  • Though offline retail stores had a dominance over the global market for second hand items a few years ago, presently online retail stores have turned out to be major sales channel for the said market.

  • Demand for second hand bags in North American countries have remained limited over the years that is estimated to be around merely 5% of the global share.

  • European countries have witnessed a renewed interest in second hand items in recent years that had taken the second hand bag market share up to 15.2% by the end of year 2021.

  • Over the projected period, the second hand bag market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the well-known second hand bag market players are Fashionphile, Luxury Garage Sale, Rebag, Vestiaire Collective, Collector Square, Bob’s Watches, StockX, the RealReal, the Outnet, and the Luxury Closet among others.

Prominent companies in the second hand bag industry are using digitalization and targeted marketing practices to boost the demand for second hand bags in selected regions of the world.

Recent Developments in the Global Second Hand Bag Market:

  • Farfetch Pre-Owned gives you the same upscale buying experience for second hand bags as it provides for its main website by opening its resale division that was launced in the year 2019.

  • Vinokilo is a German company than operated a thrift shop and an offline community before they entered the web market. Along with trade in several used items within its close customers last year it started dealing in pre-owned apparels including second hand bags.

Second Hand Bag Market by Segmentation 

By Raw Material:

  • Leather

  • Fibre

  • Others

By End User:

  • Men

  • Women

By Sales Channel:

  • Specialty Stores

  • Multi-brand Stores

  • Independent Small Retailers

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports of Consumer Product Domain 

Professional Gear Bags Market Size : is estimated at US$ 18,110.8 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 23,983.2 Mn by 2028. As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI)

Fast-Food Reusable Market Trends : is estimated at ~US$ 17.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of ~9.3% from 2022 to 2032, creating an incremental opportunity of around US$ 16 Bn by 2032.

Ankle Boots Market Outlook : is estimated at US$ 840.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,219.9 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Cowboy Boots Market Forecast : is figured out to be around US$ 237.5 Million in the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2032. The overall cowboy boots market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 462.8 Million by 2032 end.

Coffee Bean Grind Machine Market Share : is expected to secure US$ 365.4 Million in 2022. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2032 while procuring revenue worth US$ 678.6 Million.

Cat Toys Market Type : size is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 1,753 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 951 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Eco Flooring Market Demand : size is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 78.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 117.9 Bn by 2032. It is set to grow at a CAGR of ~3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Period Patch Market Analysis : is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at steady CAGR of around 4% between 2022 and 2032, reaching a valuation of ~US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.

Airport Retailing Market Technology : is valued at US$ 26837.8 Million. The market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 79706.8 Million by 2032, by witnessing an impressive CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Pet Treats and Chews Market Technology : is estimated to reach US$ 8.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13.7 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Bladder Liners Market Growth : is estimated to be valued at US$ 1185.44 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2163.34 Mn by 2032. It is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace