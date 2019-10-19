Second-half shutout, Roth FGs lift Delaware to 16-10 win

NEWARK, Del. (AP) -- - Jake Roth kicked two second-half field goals and Delaware held New Hampshire scoreless after the break for a 16-10 victory on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association clash between ranked teams in the FCS.

Delaware (4-3, 2-1), the 24th-ranked team in the STATS FCS Top 25, snapped the Wildcats' four-game win streak with a stout second-half defense, forcing three turnovers - two fumble recoveries and an interception in the red zone - and holding New Hampshire to 27 yards rushing in the half.

Meanwhile, Roth booted a 33-yard field goal to open the second half and a 29-yarder with 2:46 left in the game. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Roth bounced a 52-yard try off the right upright.

Prince Smith Jr. intercepted his second pass of the game, allowing No. 22 New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1) to grab a 10-3 lead when Carlos Washington pounded in from the 4.

The Wildcats defenders held Delaware to 0-for-4 on third down conversions in the first half.