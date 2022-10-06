Second-half rally carries Canadian women to 2-0 win over Argentina

·4 min read

SANLÚCAR DE BARRAMEDA, Spain — Facing a physical Argentina side, Canada survived some first-half frustration to rally after the break for a 2-0 win in an international soccer friendly Thursday.

Spanish referee Alberto Sevillano Marín eventually made the Argentine women pay for their take-no-prisoners defending, sending off Marina Delgado in the 57th minute after showing the defender a second yellow. Delgado, who had been cautioned just minutes before, was caught lashing out with an arm and connecting with Canada forward Adriana Leon's throat after the two tangled going after the ball.

With Bev Priestman's second-half substitutions playing their part, the Canadians turned up the pressure and went ahead on an own goal in the 68th minute and Cloe Lacasse's first senior strike in the 87th.

"I was frustrated, like possibly most people watching in the first half," said Priestman. "I felt we took a while to get going, which I knew we would given we'd only had one real training session going into it."

"But at the end of the day, I'm happy because of the finishers (substitutes) that came in," added Priestman, referencing Quinn (who goes by one name), Lacasse, Evelyne Viens, Clarissa Larisey and Simi Awujo.

The influence of the subs is a sign of the young depth of the Canadian team, which was missing the injured Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles, Deanne Rose, Gabrielle Carle and Jayde Riviere.

"It's great that these players are getting experience now for the future," said Priestman.

Priestman pointed to Lacasse's ability to take on defenders, Larisey's speed and the veteran Quinn's ability to move the ball as well as Viens' confidence in her return to the squad.

The seventh-ranked Canadian women now face No. 76 Morocco on Monday at Estadio Municipal de Chapín in Jerez. The games come in the last international window before the Oct. 22 draw in Auckland for next year's FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Canada had 66 per cent possession in the first half but was not clinical in front of goal on a warm evening at Estadio Sanluqueno. And when it did threaten, Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa was up to the challenge. No. 31 Argentina, meanwhile, showed its skill on the ball when it had it but failed to put a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Bolstered by the reinforcements off the bench and with Argentina down a player, Canada pulled ahead midway through the second half.

Viens, after a nice give-and-go with Awujo, went after a loose ball in the Argentina penalty box. She arrived at the same time as Correa and, in the ensuing collision, the ball bounced back off defender Vanessa Santana into the goal.

Quinn started the play with a ball that sliced open the Argentine defence.

Lacasse made it 2-0 close to the final whistle, tapping home a Larisey cross that bounced off the Argentine 'keeper and dropped at her feet for her first goal in 12 senior appearances. A late Viens goal was negated by offside.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming, earning her 108th cap, wore the captain's armband in the absence of Sinclair. The Canadian starting 11 went into the match with a combined 808 caps.

Kailen Sheridan started in goal behind a back four of Allysha Chapman, Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky and Bianca St-Georges. Fleming partnered Julia Grosso in the heart of the midfield with Nichelle Prince, Janine Beckie and Leon playing behind striker Jordyn Huitema.

Beckie, who has played both at fullback and wing, took over the No. 10 role in place of Sinclair.

The Argentines felled Leon heavily three times and bodied Huitema to the ground once in the first 30 minutes.

"We got exactly the same thing last time we played Argentina," Priestman said of the rough play. "We were prepared for it. I challenged the group to win every restart rather than focus on the antics that we were going to face.

"I think that kept the team composed. But at the same time it definitely breaks up rhythm and stops you from getting going. They're a difficult team to play against."

The Canadian women have won all six meetings with Argentina, outscoring the South Americans 14-1. But Canada needed a 90th-minute goal by Sarah Stratigakis to prevail 1-0 last time out, in February 2021 at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando.

The previous three meetings, including the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2011 Pan American Games, were all decided by one goal.

The Olympic champion Canadians improved to 9-2-3 this year, with the losses coming to the top-ranked U.S. (1-0 in July in the CONCACAF W Championship final) and No. 8 Spain (1-0 in February at the Arnold Clark Cup).

They were coming off wins (1-0 and 2-1) over No. 12 Australia in September.

Like Olympic champion Canada, Argentina and Morocco have qualified for the World Cup, which runs July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Argentina booked its ticket by virtue of its third-place finish at the Copa America Femenina in July in Colombia.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Valentina! Gunner! Rani! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October

    Happy birthday, little ones! From Aurora to Soraya, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest. Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months. Ukraine condemned the “illegal” Russian takeover attempt and called on the West to impose sanctions on the Russian state nuclear operator, Rosatom

  • Special report: Wimbledon in turmoil amid fallout from Russia ban

    The All England Club has been plunged into turmoil by the departure of three senior directors and a move to sideline its chairman Ian Hewitt in the wake of the controversial decision to ban Russians and Belarusians from this year’s Wimbledon.

  • This 'universally flattering' Anthropologie dress went viral — and it now comes in silk & velvet

    "Between the silk-like fabric, how it hugged my curves and flowed in the wind — I felt like a million bucks!"

  • 'My heart breaks for him': Emotional Sharon Osbourne discusses husband Ozzy's Parkinson's disease

    An emotional Sharon Osbourne talked about her husband Ozzy's Parkinson's in the new ITV documentary, Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.Source: Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s, ITV

  • Rangers still not winning after 1st year with Seager, Semien

    For Corey Seager, it was a weird feeling being at his locker in the Texas Rangers clubhouse after the regular-season finale knowing there were no more games to play. “It’s just been a strange day because you’re kind of expecting what’s next, and it’s not there,” said Seager, the shortstop whose first seven big league seasons were with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went to three World Series and never missed the playoffs in that span.

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • 2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island

    Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski spokesperson, by email said the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

  • Hurricane Julia could form in the Caribbean Sea. What the forecast shows

    A disturbance off the coast of Venezuela is expected to turn into a tropical depression soon, with the forecast calling for it to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it nears Nicaragua this weekend.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau floats idea of replacing scandal-plagued Hockey Canada

    Justin Trudeau says the federal government isn't in the business of creating organizations. But as scandal-plagued Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid a landslide of criticism over the national organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults — and how money was paid out to settle lawsuits — the prime minister swung the door open on that possibility Thursday. "There needs to be wholesale change," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "They need to realize that if we ha

  • Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011

    More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title. A lot has happened since, and not a lot of it good around Philadelphia, where the Phillies have had more losing seasons than winning ones and secured a wild-card spot earlier this week for their first return to the postseason. The two clubs will meet again, 11 years after their last thrilling playoff showdown, set to play a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium.

  • Update: Man killed running into traffic on Highway 41 in Fresno, CHP says. Lanes now open

    The collision happened about 5:45 a.m. north of the McKinley Avenue on-ramp headed north.

  • Player list for CJ Cup in South Carolina shaping up to have feel of a golf major

    Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Max Homa are the newest commitments to the event.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged