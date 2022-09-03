Second half of Virginia Tech-Old Dominion delayed because Tech coaches got stuck in an elevator

Halftime during Virginia Tech's visit to Old Dominion lasted over 30 minutes because Tech's coaching staff couldn't get back to their coaching box.

The Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator at Old Dominion's S.B. Ballard Stadium while coming back from the locker room after halftime. With no coaches in the box, the game had to be delayed until they got out of the elevator.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion is delayed because coaches are stuck in an elevator. pic.twitter.com/MBWxcsdASb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2022

The delay lasted just over 15 minutes. Players had walked onto the field to prep for the second half as normal and were left confused when things didn't start on time.

The elevator issue wasn't the only wacky thing that happened in Norfolk on Friday night. Old Dominion's only touchdown of the first half came on a horrid snap on a Virginia Tech field goal attempt. Robert Kennedy III finally picked up the errant snap after Virginia Tech's attempt to recover it failed and ran the ball into the end zone.

The ball bounced all the way to the 30 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hv2A0pmA0H — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 3, 2022