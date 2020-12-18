Second graders pen heartfelt letters to hospitalized Florida basketball star

Jeff Eisenberg
·4 min read

It’s a Monday morning staple in Kaitlyn Day’s class.

The second graders at the Gainesville elementary school where Day teaches know that she’s a Florida alum and diehard Gators fan, so they always ask her reaction to the previous weekend’s football game.

The conversation veered in an unexpected direction this week when a student brought up the Florida basketball player who collapsed without warning during a game on Saturday afternoon. The rest of Day’s class soon learned that Keyontae Johnson had been rushed to the nearest hospital and that his prognosis at that time was uncertain.

After the class discussed how a Florida football player wore Johnson’s number or initials on his arm sleeve during the team’s loss to LSU last Saturday night, some of Day’s students began to wonder aloud how they could show their support for the fallen basketball star. It was then that a typically quiet boy piped up and asked, “Can I write him a letter?”

“Of course you can write him a letter!” Day said. Then she thought about it a little more and said, “How about we all write him letters?”

Day gave her class little instruction besides to think about the types of letters they would want to receive if they were Johnson and to make them personal. What Day’s students produced over the next hour left her proud and teary-eyed.

One student drew a picture of herself playing basketball with Johnson and wrote that she hoped he would be able to leave the hospital and return home in time for Christmas.

Another student said he dreamed of playing basketball for Florida like Johnson and added that he hoped Johnson recovered in time for the Gators’ next game.

Wrote a third student, “When I’m sick, I like to here [sic] people say nice things about me, so I hope this makes you feel better.”

A fourth student admitted he had never watched a Florida basketball game before but said, “I hope you get better, so I can start watching the Gators win.”

“Their writing was so heartfelt,” Day told Yahoo Sports. “I was like you guys, you don’t write like this for me on a normal day!”

In addition to mailing the letters to the University of Florida, Day also posted a picture of a few of them to her Twitter account on Wednesday morning. In the tweet Day wrote, “When your second grade class wants to make @Keyontae feel better so they all write him notes! Hope this mail makes you smile - get well soon!

It’s unclear whether Johnson himself has received the letters yet, but his father has seen Day’s tweet. Marrecus Johnson wrote back on Thursday morning, “Love it, tell the kids his dad says thank you so much.”

“I told my kids that today and the smiles and excitement I got from them were as if you’d given them a whole candy store,” Day said Thursday. “It was pure, genuine joy.”

The apparent improvement in Johnson’s condition has also uplifted Day’s students.

The first 48 hours after Johnson’s collapse passed without a meaningful update on Johnson’s condition. There were no pictures of the SEC preseason player of the year smiling and giving a thumbs up from his hospital room, nor were there any statements from family members reassuring fans that Johnson would be OK.

Not long after Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today on Monday that Johnson had been in a medically induced coma, Florida offered some reason for optimism. The university’s statement revealed that Johnson had been transported to a Gainesville hospital and was following simple commands.

The past couple days has brought more good news. Johnson is talking and laughing again. He even was able to Facetime his teammates.

Florida has not revealed what caused Johnson’s frightening collapse or what the chances are that he’ll play high-level basketball again, but the kids at Meadowbrook Elementary School are hopeful. Day’s students told her they want to attend a game with her once Johnson is back on the floor in a Gators jersey.

The lesson that Day hopes her students take from this week is one that she has been trying to teach them since Thanksgiving. She wants them to understand that they don’t need to buy a gift for someone to make their day. Little gestures like writing a note or telling someone you love them can go a long way.

“Their notes made me feel like I taught them something,” Day said. “I think what they took from this is we can care for people even if we don’t know them. That’s a big concept for kids to get.”

In class on Thursday, one of Day’s students asked, “Do we get to write Keyontae again now that he’s doing better?”

Day chuckled and said, “Well, we could, but we don’t want to bombard him.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • NBA investigating claim that Jerry West owes man $2.5M for help luring Kawhi Leonard to Clippers

    A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Ontario public health to weigh possibility of NHL restart as lockdown looms

    The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports. 

  • Sixers' Daryl Morey disputes reports that Ben Simmons is available in James Harden trade talks

    The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.

  • Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

    Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Henrik Lundqvist will sit out NHL season due to heart condition

    The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • Inside Masai Ujiri's contract negotiations

    Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.

  • Diana Taurasi calls 2020 one of WNBA's 'proudest years'

    Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Steelers cover -12.5 vs. Bengals?

    Minty Bets is joined by Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan to give their picks for the Steelers-Bengals game on Monday Night.

  • Privilege of Play: Tennis dreams often end when the costs add up for Black and Brown families

    The sport remains popular in underprivileged communities, but for kids to take the next step, parents have to be ready to shell out thousands of dollars.

  • Browns' Landry calls Ravens CB Peters 'coward' for spitting

    CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night's game.A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland's huddle when Peters spits.Landry said the action was uncalled for.“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”On Baltimore's flight home following the Ravens' thrilling 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the league, which reviews every game for possible fines.“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”In a statement issued by the Ravens, Peters said: “I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”Baltimore hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.Dobbins subsequently deleted his post.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Hawaii without a home stadium after Aloha Stadium, a former Pro Bowl site, reportedly will be condemned

    The stadium, built in 1975, has dealt with significant maintenance issues in recent years.

  • Asian Champions League: finally a final, Ulsan vs Persepolis

    The longest Asian Champions League tournament in history ends on Saturday — more than 11 months after the first ball was kicked — when Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea meets Iran’s Persepolis in Doha, Qatar in the final.The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all the remaining games in a biosecure setting.Ulsan has been in Doha since November, playing eight games in 23 days, including last Sunday’s 2-1 semifinal win over Vissel Kobe of Japan, and winning all eight to set a tournament record.After missing out on the K-League title on the final day of the last two seasons, Ulsan is looking to end 2020 on a high and add to its 2012 Asian title.“Before we came here, morale was low in our squad because we had lost two domestic titles,” Ulsan coach Kim Do-hoon said. ”But after we arrived the players tried to enjoy the moment and we tried to make our own atmosphere as a team. I really appreciate everyone’s effort.”Junior Negrao, the top scorer in the 2020 K-League season, has scored five times in the continental tournament and scored both goals in the come-from-behind win over the big-spending Kobe.“We have the opportunity to make history for the club in Asia,” the Brazilian told the K-League’s official home page. “We just have to enjoy it, we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves."If Ulsan takes the title it will be South Korea’s 12th continental crown, a record in the Champions League and its Asian Club Championship predecessor. Iran, in contrast, has not produced a champion since 1993.Unlike its busy opposition, Persepolis has not played in December, arriving in Doha a week early in order to prepare though the 2018 beaten finalist is missing a number of key players.Striker Issa Alekasir, who has four goals in the tournament, was suspended by the Asian Football Confederation for six months in October after making a “discriminatory gesture” during a goal celebration in the quarterfinal win against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan. Midfielders Ehsan Pahlavan and Vahid Amiri are also out.“Ulsan are a strong team and deserved to be in the final match. They are a disciplined team and play attacking football,” coach Yahya Golmohammadi said. “We will be without three key players in this match but we want to lift the trophy, that’s why we are here.”___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsthe match against Ulsan will be an opportunity to make our dreams come true.”John Duerden, The Associated Press

  • Broncos' COVID-19 contingency plan at kicker paying off

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the Denver Broncos were forced to play the New Orleans Saints without any quarterbacks last month, they vowed not to get caught similarly ill prepared should something happen to their kicker or punter.So, they signed Taylor Russolino, a 31-year-old rookie who played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks earlier this year.Once he cleared COVID-19 protocols himself, the Broncos put him on their practice squad and isolated him from the other specialists.Russolino worked out only with special teams co-ordinator Tom McMahon from the time he arrived late last month until this week when the contingency plan began paying off.Kicker Brandon McManus is expected to miss the Broncos’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact this week, coach Vic Fangio said Thursday.“I know there’s still some question with him and the league with when his counting of days should have started. I don’t know where that stands, but unless they change, he won’t play,” Fangio said. “If it would have been a Sunday game, he would have played.”Russolino was 9 for 10 on field-goal tries in the ill-fated XFL this spring with a long of 58 yards.“We all got our first look at him yesterday because since he’s been here, he’s been working and practicing while guys were meeting,” Fangio said. “So, none of us have really seen him other than Tom. He kicked very well yesterday in practice. I was very encouraged by what he did in practice yesterday. If he kicks as good as he did yesterday in practice, we’ll be fine.”McMahon said not even long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer or punter/holder Sam Martin were allowed to work with Russolino before this week.“No, sir. He was — I shouldn’t say this — he’s the ‘COVID kicker,’ so naturally I kept those guys separate,” McMahon said. “You never want the contact to happen because he’s here to replace either Sam or Brandon if something were to come up like it came up this week.“I didn’t even let those guys get in contact or even let their tracers go off. It was just me and him. If I got taken out by him, at least (assistant special teams coach) Chris (Gould) could run the game.”McMahon said the Broncos became aware of Russolino last year when sports analyst and former NFL punter Pat McAfee called him to let him know about the combo kicker.“Hey, there’s a guy that fits your criteria and some of the traits that you look for,” McMahon recalled McAfee telling him.“That’s when I started following Taylor. He fit some traits, and when this thing came up and when we wanted to bring in a COVID kicker in case we needed him, he was the first name I gave to” the Broncos personnel department, McMahon said.McManus has converted 8 of 10 field goals of 50 or more yards this season, and McMahon said he won’t hesitate to give the green light to Fangio should the Broncos face a decision on whether to go for a long field goal Saturday.“Yep, no question,” McMahon said.NOTES: Fangio said CB Bryce Callahan (foot) isn’t healing as fast as hoped and it’s doubtful he’ll return this season, meaning he’ll have three consecutive years in which he couldn’t finish out the season. ... Von Miller worked out on the sideline at practice, but still hasn’t been medically cleared from September ankle surgery to return to practice.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: New Dortmund coach faces Union Berlin test

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Friday:GERMANYCan new Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic pass a test that Bayern Munich failed? That's the question as Dortmund visits Union Berlin, which ground out a 1-1 draw with Bayern last week, allowing Bayer Leverkusen to overtake Bayern for the top spot in the Bundesliga. Terzic's first game in interim charge after the firing of Lucien Favre was a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday. It was Dortmund's first league win since Nov. 21, but hardly a convincing victory. Terzic has the same problems that Favre faced — keeping Dortmund's sometimes-shaky defence on track and scoring enough goals while star striker Erling Haaland is injured.SPAINAthletic Bilbao hosts Huesca needing a win with coach Gaizka Garitano under pressure after four rounds without a victory. Bilbao put in a good performance on Tuesday when it came close to snatching a draw at Real Madrid despite playing with 10 men most of the match after Raúl García was sent off early. The game, however, ended with a 3-1 victory for the defending champions. Garitano has received the public backing of Bilbao’s club president. Bilbao will be missing García and defender Yeray Álvarez who are both suspended. Huesca won its first match of the season last round. Bilbao is in 13th place. Huesca is in 19th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • A behind-the-scenes look at what a college basketball game is like this year

    With restrictions and limitations varying by state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this college basketball season has been anything but normal. Here's an inside look at one game.

  • Darnold comes home with winless Jets to face vaunted Rams D

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — While Sam Darnold is back home on the West Coast this weekend, he'll undoubtedly think back to the days when he was a college superstar bound for NFL success, not a beleaguered pro quarterback trying to hang on to his job with a winless team.Those days were actually less than three years ago. That's when Darnold left Southern California to become the saviour of the New York Jets — and almost nothing since then has gone according to script.The Orange County native returns to Los Angeles leading the NFL's worst offence for an 0-13 team that has to face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (9-4), who have the league's best defence.Darnold isn't playing great for a coaching staff that seems unlikely to be around next year, when the Jets could choose Trevor Lawrence or another top quarterback with their high draft pick.No, Darnold’s first trip home for the holidays isn’t exactly filled with joy and cheer.He’s still hoping the Jets can somehow figure out a way to make it festive.“I was looking forward to going home and seeing some family, if possible,” Darnold said before his first professional game in the Los Angeles area, where he led the USC Trojans to a Pac-12 title and a Rose Bowl victory. "Obviously that’s not a thing, but we are looking forward to going there and playing a good team and having the opportunity.”This doesn't appear to be a great opportunity for the Jets, whose franchise-record losing streak stands at 13 games heading into their final three chances to avoid the third 0-16 season in NFL history.Not much about the matchup at SoFi Stadium suggests this will be New York's day: The Rams' phenomenal defence has shut down opponents with much more offensive competence than the woeful Jets, while Los Angeles' offence has been steadily productive during four wins in the past five games.Darnold has had three rough games since his return from injury, completing 57.9% of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions while getting sacked nine times. The Jets have been outscored 91-34 in those three games, with Darnold twice failing to lead a touchdown drive.Darnold imagined family and friends in the stands to watch him when he returned home, but he'll still try to do the improbable for them.“I have great teammates, great coaches to be able to talk to when things aren’t going well, and I have great friends and great family and a great support system," Darnold said. "Things haven’t gone necessarily the way that I envisioned them, or many people envisioned this year going, so it really is just one day at a time."WARY RAMSThe Rams are tied with the Seahawks atop the NFC West, so they can’t afford to take the Jets lightly before a season-defining trip to Seattle next week. Los Angeles can also clinch a playoff berth with a win.Sean McVay has been full of praise for Darnold, Jets coach Adam Gase and the New York defence all week. His Rams were shown film of the Jets' near-miss two weeks ago against the Raiders, and were then reminded that the Raiders beat the Saints and the Chiefs.“You want to be honest about what's going on, but ... I don't worry about the maturity of this team to understand the focus and concentration that’s required every single week, regardless of who the opponent is,” McVay said.DEFENDING DONALDThe Jets know they’ll have their hands full trying to keep Aaron Donald from blowing things up in the backfield.“He gets double-teamed a lot, but it doesn’t matter,” Gase said. “The guy is phenomenal at defeating blocks whether one or two guys are on him, whether he’s back-side, front-side of the run. If he’s not the best player in the league, he’s top three. He’s so disruptive.”Donald leads the NFL with 12 1/2 sacks, but that statistic only measures a fraction of his impact for the NFL's top defence.“Aaron Donald is a beast,” Jets running back Frank Gore said.FAMILY ISSUESRams rookie receiver Van Jefferson will see a familiar face in green: His father, Shawn Jefferson, is the Jets' receivers coach.The younger Jefferson has just 15 catches for 170 yards this season for Los Angeles, but could be auditioning for a bigger role next season if Josh Reynolds leaves as a free agent after the best season of his pro career.RUNNING IN CIRCLESWhen Gore went out with a concussion early against Las Vegas two weeks ago, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams combined to give the Jets their best rushing performance in two seasons under Gase with 206 yards rushing.With the 37-year-old Gore back last week, New York’s ground attack was mostly grounded again. Gore got just 23 yards, and the Jets finished with 69 overall.Gase still isn’t committing to giving the younger running backs — including La’Mical Perine, who could return this week from a sprained ankle — more snaps down the stretch.FAST AND FIZZLEThe Jets have had a knack for getting on the scoreboard early — and then struggling the rest of the way. New York has scored on its opening possession in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and a franchise record.The Rams are acutely aware of the Jets' success of opening possessions, likely since it provides a concrete achievement to highlight in their defensive preparation. McVay, defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley and cornerback Darious Williams have all mentioned the Jets' success on opening drives this week.___AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak in New York contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press