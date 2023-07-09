Wimbledon school crash: Second girl, 8, dies after Land Rover smashes into outdoor tea party

The second victim has been named as 8-year-old Nuria Sajjad (Met Police)

A second young girl has died days after a Land Rover crashed into a tea party outside her school on the last day of term.

Nuria Sajjad, 8, died in St George’s Hospital on Sunday following the horror smash in Wimbledon, the family said in a statement issued via the Metropolitan Police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement they said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

“Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Nuria Sajjad succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (Met Police)

Nuria was killed alongside classmate Selena Lau with 15 others injured when a Land Rover smashed through a fence at The Study Prep School on Camp Road shortly before 10am on Thursday, ploughing into their end-of-term garden party.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that 8-year-old Selena Lau had died as a result of her injuries.

Selena Lau was killed when a Land Rover crashed into a building at Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London on the last day of term (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

In a statement released at the time, the family of Selena said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

A woman in her 40s was said to be in a life-threatening condition on Friday.

A number of other people, including a 7-month-old girl, were also taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as non-life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was taken to hospital - her condition was assessed as non-life threatening. She has been bailed to a date in late July pending further enquiries.