Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Is Going to the Women's World Cup

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband Douglas Emhoff is heading to New Zealand!

The Second Gentleman will lead the U.S. Delegation to the 2023 Women's World Cup, and will attend the opening ceremony in New Zealand and the U.S. Women's National Team's first match against Vietnam on Friday.

In an announcement posted on his social media, he FaceTimed team captains Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan. "You will hear me with all those people in the stands," he told them. "I will be loud and cheering you on for everyone that couldn't make it back home."

On Good Morning America yesterday, Emhoff talked about his own relationship with the sport. "I was a soccer dad," he said. He coached his kids, explaining, "then I became a referee wearing that yellow outfit with the whistle and those short shorts and the big socks. To go from that on those fields, watching all these kids play and the parents rooting them on, to now be representing our country on this presidential delegation and seeing all these athletes now representing their countries, I'm just so honored and proud to be here."

Emhoff will be joined by Tom Udall, U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa; Emmy Ruiz, director of the White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach; Tina Flournoy, Harris's former chief of staff and a member of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition; and Lorrie Fair, former USWNT player.

Brad Smith/USSF - Getty Images

While in New Zealand, he will join former Prime Minister Jacinda Arden for a multi-faith roundtable. Emhoff, who is the first ever Jewish spouse of a President or Vice President and the first second gentleman in history, has been at the forefront of the Biden-Harris's administration efforts on combatting antisemitism.

"As the first second gentleman, one of the big things I've been working on is pushing against this epidemic of hate and finding ways to bring people together," he said on GMA. "Honestly, sports is one of those things. Sports unifies us and that's one of the reasons why I'm so excited to be on this trip to support our women's team. It's going to bring our entire country together."

