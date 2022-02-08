Second gentleman Doug Emhoff escorted out of DC high school because of 'security threat'

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, at an event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, was escorted out of the room by a U.S. Secret Service agent because of a reported "security threat."

Emhoff was ushered out of the room at 2:18 p.m. by a Secret Service agent, according to a press pool report. Dunbar's principal followed a few minutes later, the report said.

PHOTO: Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following an apparent security concern, Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

His staff informed the pool there was a security threat reported by the school to the Secret Service.

A school announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 p.m. calling on teachers to evacuate the school and reporters left the building as well.

Enrique Gutierrez, the press secretary for DC Public Schools, said, "It was an apparent bomb threat … It was a bomb threat. We're taking precautions, evacuation -- evacuating everybody. Seems like all the students are out and safe."

Earlier, Emhoff's office put out a news release saying that, in commemoration of Black History Month, Emhoff would visit the school "to meet with students who are participating in a program that helps them relate to history on a personal level."

His wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, was not with him at the time.

Emhoff's communications director, Katie Peters, said in a statement that Emhoff is safe after the U.S. Secret Service had been "made aware of a security threat" at the school.

"U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the Second Gentleman was meeting with students and faculty," the statement said. "Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff escorted out of DC high school because of 'security threat' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com