Second Fox Business Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

A second Fox Business staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Saturday in an internal memo obtained by Deadline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We just learned a short time ago that another one of our FOX Business employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox President Jay Wallace in the memo.

More from Deadline

The memo said the employee alerted the company today about the positive test result. The individual last worked at Fox Corp.’s New York headquarters on Monday, March 16, on the building’s 12th floor.

“On the advice of medical professionals, we have now made the determination that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact,” the memo added. “In addition to taking every necessary precaution and following every protocol, we are deep cleaning all areas this employee was in contact with, in addition to the daily sanitizing and disinfecting that has been performed several times a day throughout all key areas of the building.”

The announcement came one day after the company said it was aware of the first case of coronavirus in an employee at the Fox corporation. That person worked on the 20th floor of the Fox offices.

In response to the pandemic, Scott and Wallace announced measures last week to reduce the number of in-office employees during the crisis, as well as to limit in-studio guests. They also said that there would be production and programming changes, and shows featuring Trish Regan and Kennedy were put on hiatus. Fox additionally discouraged all non-essential and non-emergency travel, and launched a website, coronavirusnow.com, with the latest news about the virus.

Story continues

Fox Business has said it is scaling back two hours from its schedule, stopping production of FBN am at 5 a.m. ET and Bulls & Bears at 5 p.m. ET. Lou Dobbs Tonight will air at 5 p.m., and a repeat of his show will run at 7 p.m. ET.

Staffers at other news organization, including CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News, have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, NBC said longtime employee Larry Edgeworth, 61, had died after testing positive for the virus. Edgeworth spent 25 years at NBC News as an audio technician, and worked in an equipment room at the network’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.