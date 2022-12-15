Second and final suspect in killing arrested after standoff with SWAT, Wichita police say

Michael Stavola
·1 min read
Eduardo Castillo/The Wichita eagle

The second and final person wanted in the killing of a Wichita man whose body was found in rural Sumner County was arrested Thursday after a multi-hour standoff at an apartment near Harry and Parkwood, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

Saul Chavez-Valenciana surrendered peacefully after talking with negotiators, Macy said.

Valenciana was wanted in the killing of 41-year-old Brent Boone, whose body was found more than 25 miles from his Wichita home in an area about five miles southwest of Clearwater. Police said on Dec. 2 that they were looking for 31-year-old Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Kay Turner, both of Wichita, in connection to the killing.

Turner was arrested Dec. 4 on suspicion of first-degree murder, burglary and possession of marijuana.

The standoff Thursday started with a tip about a vehicle Valenciana was driving. Around 12:09 p.m., police spotted that vehicle on Harry about a mile west of the standoff. The driver crashed during a short chase and took off on foot before being arrested, Macy said.

It was the right vehicle but not Valenciana. Macy would not release the name of the person driving the car.

Police then learned Valenciana was at a nearby apartment. Police blocked off the area as they keyed in on the apartment with their guns drawn. SWAT and an armored vehicle were used during the standoff.

Boone was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 24 when he got into a vehicle with the two suspects. Police said an “altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.” Police have not said a motive in the killing.

The vehicle was found abandoned Dec. 1 near 21st and Ridge.

