Second European country facing new lockdown over Christmas

Italy is considering tougher coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas holidays as concerns rise over a spike in infections in January.

After restrictions put in place last month were eased, crowds flooded the streets of several Italian cities on Sunday, forcing police to close off popular sites such as Rome’s Trevi fountain.

On Saturday, Italy surpassed Britain as the European country with the worst death toll.

The government could decide to put the country under “red-zone” lockdown rules from Dec. 24 to at least Jan. 2.

This would mean non-essential movement could be banned along with the closing of shops, bars and restaurants on weekends and holidays, with the exception for those selling essential goods, and curfews could be imposed, Italian media reported.

On Sunday, Germany confirmed it would close most shops from Wednesday until at least Jan. 10 after reporting 20,200 new cases and 321 COVID-19 deaths.

“The crowds are unjustifiable, irrational, irresponsible,” Regional Affairs minister Francesco Boccia told Italian daily la Repubblica.

He said “business and health are not reconcilable at the moment,” adding that he endorsed Germany's decision.

Earlier this month, the government had approved rules to avoid a surge in infections over Christmas and the New Year, banning midnight mass and halting movement between towns.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that “less intrusive” measures were not enough as the country braces itself for a hard lockdown from Wednesday, which will mean all schools and shops closing for six weeks.

Altmaier warned that the number of intensive care patients needing treatment would exceed hospital capacity within weeks without harsher lockdown measures over the festive period.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country’s 16 states agreed on Sunday to tighten lockdown measures from Wednesday until 10 January, as she said existing restrictions imposed last month had failed to significantly reduce the infection rate.

Merkel acknowledged that the new restrictions would affect Christmas celebrations, but said there was “an urgent need for action” to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

Despite a sharp rise in cases in the UK, people will still be allowed to form a “limited Christmas bubble” from the 23-27 December, made up of people from no more than three households.

Travel between coronavirus tiers and to other UK nations is permitted during this time period.

A spokesperson for prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We’ve set out the details of the Christmas guidelines.

“There are no plans to review the Christmas guidance. What we’ve said alongside that is that the public should continue to be cautious.”

NHS bosses have warned that the relaxing of the rules could lead to a spike in cases and deaths in January.

NHS Providers head Chris Hopson said the health service is worried that the UK will see a record surge in cases similar to the US, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, also voiced concerns about people travelling from areas with high infections to parts of the country with lower prevalence of the virus.

“From a public-health perspective, I have to be perfectly honest, I think this is a mistake,” she said.

Stephen Reicher, a professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Independent Sage group, also warned: “We are heading towards disaster.”

He said: “Given high levels of infection across the country and the increasing levels in some areas, such as London, it is inevitable that if we all do choose to meet up over Christmas then we will pay the price in the new year.”

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that London as well as parts of South-east England will move into Tier 3, the highest coronavirus restrictions after a surge in infections.

