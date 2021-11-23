Second edition of the LCDF Challenge - Le code des filles, Sun Life and Ubisoft Education announce the lucky schools for the Montreal, Laval and Longueuil regions

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With the conclusion of the second edition of the LCDF Challenge, Le code des filles is proud to announce the names of the seven elementary and secondary schools in the Montreal, Laval and Longueuil areas that will share the grand prize. From October 4 to 29, schools in these three cities had the chance to participate for the very first time in a competition aimed at developing digital skills in young people. The winning schools were determined by a random draw.

Saint-Grégoire-le-Grand (Villeray), Azrieli Talmud Torah (Côte-des-Neiges), Bedford (Côte-des-neiges) and Villa Sainte-Marcelline (Westmount) elementary schools have won a loan of computer equipment that includes an Ozobot, a Makey Makey, Chromebooks, and much more, for the period from December 2021 to June 2022!

Calixa-Lavallée (Montreal-North), Henri-Bourassa (Montreal-North) and Collège Citoyen (Laval) high schools will receive a cash grant and a loan of computer equipment from December 2021 to June 2022 that includes 3D printers or Arduinos!

"We're really proud and happy to see that this second edition of the LCDF Challenge was as popular and esteemed as the first. Once again this year, our event allowed hundreds of young people from the Montreal and Quebec City regions to have fun while learning about programming and discovering digital technology," explain Annabelle and Mégane, president and vice-president of the executive committee of Le code des filles, the non-profit organization behind the organization of the LCDF Challenge.

A new enthusiasm for digital training

For a second year in a row, the LCDF Challenge has achieved its goal of exposing primary and secondary school students to the digital world and spreading a passion for technology. Province-wide, more than 20,700 hours of coding was performed in nearly 30 schools. The objective of the month was thus exceeded.

This second edition of the challenge was a success due to the participation of all these schools, but also thanks to the involvement and participation of many strategic partners, including digital NPOs, business groups and companies working in the technology fields.

"Sun Life is proud to have partnered with Le code des filles for this exciting challenge! I applaud the teachers and school leaders in Montréal, Laval and Longueuil who worked hard to help young people explore the amazing world of digital technology. Technology is the basis of all innovation, and we are thrilled to be part of a community that is actively recruiting the youth who will shape our future," added Melisa Muraca, Vice-President, Technology and Transformation Strategy, Sun Life.

"Le code des Filles is an exceptional organization that is making a real difference in preparing young people for the technological transformation that is currently taking place, not only in our field of work, but in all businesses. An event like the "Défi LCDF" allows them to learn while also experiencing new things. Who knows, maybe they had the chance to discover a new passion or even their future profession! Congratulations to everyone who took part in this great event," said Nathalie Bouchard, General Manager of Ubisoft Quebec.

About Le code des filles

Le code des filles (LCDF) is an organization created by girls for youth! Its mission is to create a positive experience that engages and challenges girls, and all youth, to take part in the ongoing technological transformation by introducing them to programming and digital technology. Her vision is to mobilize them to see the digital shift in a positive light and to invest in it so that they can consider a career in it. To find out more about the project, visit our website (in French only).

About the LCDF challenge

The LCDF Challenge took place from October 4 to 29, 2021 in schools in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and the greater Quebec City area. It aims to mobilize our schools to achieve 20,000 hours of code in the classroom through activities that develop digital skills, but also open the horizons of our youth on career opportunities in this field. To find out more about the project, visit our website (in French only).

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills.

Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further its commitment to healthy and active living. Its employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Learn more about Sun Life in the community .

