Second death in Storm Babet as new red warning issued

A second person has died during Storm Babet as parts of Scotland were battered by high winds and “unprecedented” flooding.

Police Scotland said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the county.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “(At) around 5.05pm on Thursday October 19 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, covering parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday.

(PA Graphics)

Rescue operations are under way in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours of Friday morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water.

The local council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while “soaked”.

There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.