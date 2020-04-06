Second day of searching by RNC, Rovers near Goulds

For the second straight day, police are combing areas in and around St. John's metro as part of a search related to an ongoing investigation.

However, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary won't say any more than that, including which investigation the search is related to.

RNC officers are working with Rovers Ground Search and Rescue.

Both Sunday and Monday's searches are concentrated in the area of the Robert E. Howlett Highway.

That road intersects with Doyles Road and is in the Goulds area of St. John's, where a fatal stabbing happened Thursday.

A 20-year-old was killed around 11 p.m., according to the RNC, who are treating the death as suspicious. Police say they don't know if the incident was random or if it was targeted.

Police are asking for any home security or dashcam video that would help with the investigation.

