When are the second cost-of-living payments and additional £900 due?

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read
Woman kissing baby
Woman kissing baby

Low-income households eligible for extra help with energy bills should have received a second cost-of-living payment.

Some groups will be eligible for further payments of up to £900 from April 2023.

Who is getting cost-of-living payments?

Two payments totalling £650 have been made to more than eight million low-income households.

The first instalment of £326 was paid between 14 and 31 July. The second instalment of £324 should have reached those eligible by the end of December.

They are available to households who receive the following benefits:

  • Universal Credit

  • income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

  • income-related Employment and Support Allowance

  • Income Support

  • working tax credit

  • child tax credit

  • pension credit

The payment reference on the recipients' bank accounts is their national insurance number, followed by "DWP COL".

There are 1.1 million people who receive only tax credits, rather than any of the other benefits. They received the second instalment between 23 and 30 November, straight into their bank accounts. The payment reference is "HMRC COLS". Their first payment was paid between 2 and 7 September.

People were not eligible for these payments if they receive New Style Employment and Support Allowance, contributory Employment and Support Allowance, or New Style Jobseeker's Allowance - unless they get Universal Credit.

Anyone who thinks they are entitled to the help but who has not received it should contact the office that pays their benefit or tax credits, or report it here.

To be eligible for the latest instalment, people must have been claiming and entitled to a benefits payment between 26 August and 25 September, with the exception of pensioner households, who may be able to have a new Pension Credit claim backdated.

An estimated 850,000 pensioner households do not claim Pension Credit, which is a gateway to these extra payments.

Other eligibility details are outlined here for people in England, Wales and Scotland, and here for people in Northern Ireland.

None of these cost-of-living payments affect the tax you pay, or the benefits or tax credits you receive.

What payments are available in 2023?

From April, some groups will receive further payments to help with energy costs:

  • £900 in instalments to households on means-tested benefits (the same payments listed above)

  • £300 for pensioner households

  • £150 to people on certain disability benefits

The government says it will publish more information about the timing of the payments.

What other support is available this year?

Everyone's energy bill will be cut by at least £400 this winter.

This will be applied over six months, with a reduction of £66 having been made in October and November, and discounts of £67 made every month between December and March 2023. Some customers may receive the money directly into their bank account.

The discount will be made automatically by energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales. There is no need to apply or to give extra information.

Customers have been warned to ignore scam emails and texts asking for personal information in order to receive the discount.

Chart showing how you get your £400
Chart showing how you get your £400

Direct debit and credit customers will have the money added to their account or automatically to their bank account.

Customers with pre-payment meters will have the amount applied to their meter, or receive a voucher. However, many people have not been redeeming these vouchers, or may have had a delay in receiving them, and risk missing out on the financial help available.

Anyone who does not use mains gas and electricity - such as those using heating oil - will receive an extra £100 on top of the £400.

Separate arrangements are being made for households in Northern Ireland, which has its own energy market. They will receive a single payment of £600 starting in January, which is higher than the rest of the UK owing to the high proportion of households on heating oil.

Direct debit customers in Northern Ireland will have the money paid into their bank accounts. Other customers will be sent a voucher to redeem the payment with further details still to be issued.

Cost of living support graphic
Cost of living support graphic

What help are disabled people getting?

Up to six million people on the following disability benefits started to receive £150 on 20 September and all should have the money by now:

  • Disability Living Allowance

  • Personal Independence Payment

  • Attendance Allowance

  • Scottish Disability Payments

  • Armed Forces Independence Payment

  • Constant Attendance Allowance

  • War Pension Mobility Supplement

Disabled need more help, charities tell Tory rivals

What extra help will pensioners get?

Households that receive the Winter Fuel Payment - which is worth £200-£300 and is paid to nearly all homes with at least one person of pension age - should have received an extra £300 in November or December.

That should cover nearly all pensioners across the UK.

Lower-income pensioners who claim pension credit will receive the money in addition to the £650 support for those on benefits.

This means a small group of pensioners with disabilities will receive a total of £1,500.

More on cost of living
What other payments have been made?

About 80% of households should have received a £150 energy rebate, often through their council tax bill.

The payment method depended on whether you pay your council tax by direct debit and where you live in the UK.

Some people were given fuel vouchers through the Household Support Fund, which is distributed by local councils.

What else is the government doing to tackle energy prices?

The government has announced an energy price guarantee, limiting a typical duel-fuel household's annual energy bill to £2,500. It was initially designed to last for two years, but that has since been reduced to six months, ending in April.

This is not a cap on how much you will actually pay - your bill depends on how much energy you actually use.

From April, the guarantee will carry on, but will increase to £3,000.

The plan applies to all households in England, Scotland and Wales, with the "same level of support" available in Northern Ireland.

The government has also announced a support package to cut energy bills for businesses, for six months from the start of October.

